Six runs in the bottom of the first inning set the tone for the McDonell baseball team in a 14-2 Division 4 regional championship victory in five innings over Glenwood City on Wednesday at Casper Park.

The Macks (7-10) scored five in first before adding one in the second, four in the third and three in the fourth to back starting pitcher Aidan Misfeldt for the program's first regional title since 2017. McDonell advances to next Tuesday's semifinals to meet Eau Claire Regis in the second of two semifinals in Webster.

Ten batters came to the plate in the first inning with seven straight batters reaching base. Cael Holm singled with one out before Misfeldt walked. Carter Stelter drove in one run with a single followed by a two-run triple from Keagan Galvez to push the lead to 3-0. Galvez and Cooper Mittermeyer scored on wild pitches before Grant Smiskey drove in Alan Meinen with an opposite field single to complete the inning.

It was more of the same for the Macks so far in the playoffs as early runs set the tone in earlier regional wins over Gilman and Owen-Withee.

“The last three games now we’ve just been hitting the ball extremely well," McDonell coach Jerry Smith said. "Yesterday we jumped out to a 3-0 lead on Owen(-Withee) and today we got out here early to the cages, we put the bat on the ball and was just fortunate enough to get six runs early.”

Stelter added run-scoring singles in the second and third and Eddie Mittermeyer drove in one with a single in the third as the Macks kept pouring on the runs.

Misfeldt pitched all five innings, striking out five while allowing two earned runs in the third inning.

“Aidan’s been our go-to guy all year. He’s been our rock," Smith said. "He’s 5-2 on the season now.”

Galvez tossed four strong innings in Tuesday's semifinal win over Owen-Withee with Misfeldt and Stelter pitching briefly in relief.

Misfeldt scored three runs while Cooper Mittermeyer and David Anderson scored twice. Stelter was a perfect 3-for-3 on the day.

Anderson also had a key play on defense in the fourth with a diving catch in center field and completed a double play by getting a runner out at second after the Hilltoppers (10-9) started the frame with the first two batters reaching base.

The sixth-seeded Macks hosted the seventh-seeded Hilltoppers Wednesday after both teams sprung upsets in Tuesday's semifinals. McDonell knocked off third-seeded Owen-Withee 8-4 while Glenwood City stunned second-seeded Rib Lake 12-4.

The Macks are on their longest winning streak of the season (three) and are in the sectionals for the first time in six years when McDonell fell to Eau Claire Immanuel 2-1 in the semifinals. McDonell sees a familiar foe in the second semifinal game of the day with the Ramblers after Eau Claire Regis shut out Eau Claire Immanuel 14-0 in five innings on Wednesday.

The Ramblers (20-3) won the Western Cloverbelt Conference title during the regular season and Regis spent much of the spring ranked No. 1 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association's Division 4 state poll. The defending Division 4 state champion Ramblers beat McDonell 3-1 on April 24 and 10-0 on May 22. Tuesday's 2 p.m. semifinal winner plays again later in the day for a trip to the state tournament.

“We’re going to give them everything we’ve got," Stelter said of facing Regis. "We’ve seen them twice this year. We know who we’re playing. We’re going to throw all our marbles in the dish and give them all we got.”

“It’ll be a team effort for sure," Misfeldt added.

