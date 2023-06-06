WEBSTER — The McDonell baseball team is playing its best ball of the season.

More and more teams are finding that out the hard way.

The sixth-seeded Macks are heading back to the Division 4 state tournament for the first time since 2014 after defeating Eau Claire Regis 3-2 and Washburn 11-2 on Tuesday afternoon at sectionals. McDonell (9-10) joins Edgar, Ithaca and Pecatonica as the four remaining teams who advance to next Tuesday's semifinals at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

McDonell entered the postseason having lost four of its last six games but has turned it on in the postseason. The Macks have held each of their five playoffs opponents to four runs or fewer while scoring at least six runs in four of the five games.

“We’re extremely excited, that’s for sure," McDonell coach Jerry Smith said. "We’re definitely emotionally drained and physically drained.”

A walk-off win started a memorable day for the Macks in knocking off the defending Division 4 state champion rival Ramblers. Grant Smiskey was hit by a pitch with one out in the seventh and was sacrifice bunted up to second by David Anderson. Eddie Mittermeyer was intentionally walked before freshman Cael Holm blooped a single to left-center field to score Smiskey from second and send the Macks one game from state.

Aidan Misfeldt went the distance on the mound, limiting the Ramblers to solo run tallies in the third and sixth. Misfeldt struck out three and the Macks played error free behind the senior hurler.

“Who would think any team could throw one pitcher and get 98 pitches out of them and go the distance against Regis?" Smith said. "We played our cards right. Aidan went the distance, he got 98 pitches and he held them. It was probably one of the best performances I’ve seen as a coach.

Holm was 2-for-4 including the game-winning single, Misfeldt helped his own cause with a 2-for-3 day and Anderson singled and stole two bases to go with the key bunt. Holm drove in all three Macks runs, putting the Macks in front 2-1 in the sixth on a two-run single after Anderson walked, Mittermeyer was hit by a pitch and both players executed a double steal.

“We knew then we have a legit chance," Smith said. "We just gotta hold them right there. They scored a run and then we go into the bottom of the seventh inning, game is tied 2-2. You cannot ask for a more drawn up baseball game, baseball play and you’ve got two outs (with) a man on first and second and that little shortstop, that little Cael Holm man he did what he’s been doing all year.

"He put the bat on the ball and it happened to get over that shortstop’s head and it scored Grant Smiskey from second base and it was just unbelievable.”

Cooper Dykes had two hits for the top-seeded Ramblers (20-4), who beat the Macks 3-1 and 10-0 in their two regular season meetings.

Following the first win, the Macks bats came alive in the second half of a sectional championship win over the Castle Guards. Washburn scored twice in the first inning and Smith admitted his team came out a bit flat following the emotional win over the Ramblers. But trailing 2-1 entering the fourth, McDonell tied the game when Keagan Galvez scored on a passed ball. Two runs came across the plate in the fifth before three in the sixth and four in the seventh pushed the Macks back to state for the first time in nearly a decade.

Misfeldt reached base three times including two hits, stole three bases and laid down a sacrifice bunt. Cooper Mittermeyer had two hits and stole two bases Smiskey added a pair of singles and Anderson had two singles, two steals and stole two runs.

Misfeldt going the distance in game one allowed the Macks to have pitchers Galvez and Stelter ready for game two as the senior duo shut down second-seeded Washburn (16-5) with Galvez pitching six strong innings before Stelter tossed a scoreless seventh.

It will be McDonell's seventh trip to the state baseball tournament but its first since 2014 when the Macks finished runner-up to Lake Country Lutheran.

McDonell will learn its opponent at a later time and will play either the first or second game of the day on Tuesday, depending on seed. The Macks opened the playoffs with a 6-3 win over Gilman in the regional quarterfinals before upsetting third-seeded Owen-Withee 8-4 one round later. McDonell topped Glenwood City 14-2 in five innings for the team's first regional championship since 2017 to advance to sectionals.

“They have stayed humble and they have stayed true to what I knew they could do, what I’ve been coaching them and now we are literally on every single cylinder possible," Smith said. "We could not be playing better baseball right now.”

