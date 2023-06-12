Right now, there aren’t many sports where McDonell could be considered an underdog.

Last fall the girls volleyball team won its second straight Division 4 state title, the boys cross country team captured its third straight Division 3 sectional championship and the football team earned its first conference championship since 1997.

In the winter the girls basketball team came home with its first state title in school history, the boys basketball squad was Division 5 runner-up, the first-year Chi-Hi/McDonell gymnastics co-op was third in Division 1 team competition and the Regis/Altoona/McDonell boys hockey co-op was one game from the Division 2 state tournament.

This spring the softball team is back at state for the first time in five years, The McDonell/Regis boys golf team advanced to state as a team for the first time in co-op history, the Regis/McDonell girls soccer co-op won a regional title and the track and field team had a number of state qualifiers.

Each of those teams flexed its muscle throughout the regular season and went into the playoffs with an expectation of success. The baseball team is a different story as the Macks were 4-10 entering the postseason but have caught fire on the way to the Division 4 state tournament. McDonell is a No. 4 seed entering Tuesday morning’s semifinal matchup against No. 1 Pecatonica at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

The Macks (9-10) punched their ticket to state for the first time in nine years after stunning defending Division 4 state champion Eau Claire Regis and Washburn in last Tuesday’s sectionals in Webster. McDonell enters the state tournament with a losing record but as a squad realizing the potential first-year coach Jerry Smith has seen throughout the spring.

“It’s extremely exciting to see what I knew could happen all the long,” Smith said. “I know that the boys have struggled all year but I just kept remaining positive and it kept the boys remaining positive. They knew they were right there in every single ballgame.”

McDonell tied Stanley-Boyd for fourth in the Western Cloverbelt standings and entered regionals as a six seed. A few weeks later the Macks are the only team at state with a losing record, but are also a team embracing its role as an underdog.

“We are truly a Cinderella team,” Smith said. “If you like underdogs, we’re definitely that team right now.”

It’s a mentality the team took into sectionals where the Macks grinding out a win over Regis in the semifinals before overcoming an early deficit to beat the Castle Guards. The Ramblers earned wins of 3-1 and 10-0 over McDonell during the regular season and spent much of the year ranked No. 1 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Division 4 state poll.

“Before the game we were just talking and we were walking on the sidewalk saying we don’t belong here, but we knew we had a shot no matter,” McDonell senior Carter Stelter said. “Baseball’s a game of playing at the right time to win. We just stuck together.”

Despite winning just four games in the regular season, the team showed progress and played in plenty of close games that resulted in losses. Rather then get frustrated, the team focused on one game at a time and fixing what was wrong and soon the Macks shored up things around the diamond.

The offense has become more potent, cutting down on strikeouts and being more aggressive on the bases.

“We just try to put the ball in play and have them make errors,” McDonell senior Eddie Mittermeyer said. “Just putting the ball in play and pressure on the defense.”

The Macks are showing a more aggressive effort at the plate, swinging at good pitches to hit no matter the count.

“We’re not looking for walks – if we walk, great – but we’re looking to put the bat on the ball,” McDonell senior Aidan Misfeldt said.

Freshman Cael Holm has a team-high .386 batting average with 12 runs batted in. Holm drove in all three runs in the upset win over Regis, including the game-winning single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Holm has quickly become a fixture atop the order while playing the important position of shortstop. Holm said he was nervous at first but has settled in and his teammates have quickly noticed what the freshman brings to the table.

“Not a lot of kids can do what he does because they don’t love it as much as he does,” Misfeldt said of Holm. “He wants to go hit the ball. He wants to go make a play at short. Whatever it is. He just loves the game that much and it’s super easy to see how successful he’s actually been.”

The senior trio of Keagan Galvez, Stelter and Misfeldt have shouldered much of the pitching load especially in the playoffs. Misfeldt held a powerhouse Rambler squad to two runs in seven innings across 98 pitches while Galvez and Stelter teamed up for success in the win over Washburn. Each pitcher has their own subtle differences on the mound, but they share a common characteristic with the ability to throw strikes.

“I know when I’m pitching I’m going to give the team ground balls,” Misfeldt said. “They’re going to put the ball in play obviously but it’s just trusting the defense, what’s behind you. It’s knowing if they put the ball in play we’re going to make a play. That gives us all the opportunity to go up there and throw strikes.”

Most players on the Macks aren’t new to the bright lights of the state tournament. But they are when it comes to baseball.

And a tough foe will be awaiting them when they arrive in Grand Chute on Tuesday morning. The Vikings (23-1) have won 10 games in a row and punched their ticket to state with close sectional wins over Potosi/Cassville and Johnson Creek. Pecatonica entered sectionals hitting .342 as a team with an earned run average of 0.52. The Vikings were ranked second in the final WBCA Division 4 poll of the regular season — the highest of any remaining team in the field and the only ranked team to make state.

“They thought that we could beat Regis but now that we beat Regis it is 100 percent they know that they are the Cinderella team,” Smith said. “They know that when we go to state there are three other teams that are phenomenal and we’re going to have to everything we can to beat them. But we also realize that we’ve already taken down Goliath in Regis. I’m not saying there’s not another Goliath team there but we know we can beat the best.

“We just have to continue to embrace that and continue to stay humble and hopefully get a chance to play.”

The Macks say they’ve been playing with no pressure for a few weeks now. And as the team prepares for the state tournament, the goals don’t change. McDonell wants to have fun, play hard and see if they can take down another giant.

“Everyone’s going to look at our record and see 4-10 in the regular season and say they got a lucky win over Regis or a cakewalk to that sectional semi but we’re pressure free,” Stelter said. “We’re not ranked (and) I know a few of the teams that are down there are ranked. Really we’re not supposed to win but we’re going to keep the Cinderella story alive.”

“We’re going to go down there and have fun, that’s for sure,” Galvez added.

IN PHOTOS: McDonell baseball bests Glenwood City for Division 4 regional title 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23