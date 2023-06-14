GRAND CHUTE — The clock finally struck midnight on the McDonell baseball team's Cinderella season.

But the Macks didn't go down without a fight, putting the tying run at second with two outs before top-seeded Pecatonica survived for a 7-6 victory in Thursday night's Division 4 state semifinal at Fox Cities Stadium.

Carter Stelter was hit by a pitch with two outs in the seventh inning to put the tying run on second base for the Macks (9-11). Stelter advanced to second on a wild pitch before Pecatonica relief pitcher got Keagan Galvez to ground out to second for the final out of a wild semifinal battle.

It was a tough end to an underdog postseason run for McDonell in which the team entered the playoffs with four wins as a six seed in its sectional before rattling off five straight victories.

“It’s a loss and it feels how you expect it to feel," senior Aidan Misfeldt said. "It hurts so much but I told everyone right when the final ball was tossed and the game was over I told people we shouldn’t be here. Nobody expected us to be here. I mean we should be here but we have nothing to hang our heads about and we battled with this team.

"This is a great group of guys we got.”

The Macks went back and forth with a Pecatonica squad ranked second in the final Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Division 4 state coaches poll of the regular season.

The Vikings (24-1) took the lead in the top of the sixth when Elijah Knutson scored on a McDonell error, taking an aggressive turn around third before breaking for home when Galvez was ruled to have stepped off first base on a throw and barely beat a throw and tag at the plate.

McDonell loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth with nobody out as Cooper Mittermeyer singles up the middle, Eli Stepp singled to right field and Grant Smiskey walked. But the Macks came away with no runs as Mittermeyer was picked off third base on what McDonell coach Jerry Smith called a gamble of a squeeze play attempt.

But aggressive play helped get the Macks to state and compete with one of the top Division 4 teams. Eddie Mittermeyer and David Andersen each had a steal and the Macks came out strong with zero runs allowed in the top of the inning before plating two runs in the bottom of the first with an RBI single by Carter Stelter and booming triple to the left-center field gap by Galvez.

“That just calmed us down," Smith said of the first inning. "That truly was everything for us. I knew they were going to hit the ball. We were not going to stop their offense. But that (good start) was huge.”

Pecatonica scored five runs in the third inning as a combination of hard hit balls and a McDonell error opened the door for the slugging Vikings. But McDonell came back with an RBI single from Stelter in the third before Pecatonica added a run in the fifth.

McDonell turned the tables and utilized some help as the Vikings committed four errors to allow the Macks to score three runs and tie the game at sixth through five innings.

Stelter was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in while Cael Holm and Galvez added RBIs. Misfeldt pitched 5.2 innings allowing seven runs (one earned) and striking out five.

Tyler McKeon was 3-for-5 and Jameson Johnson added two hits for the Vikings. Johnson pitched the first five innings and allowed six runs (two earned) with five strikeouts before McKeon tossed two scoreless innings to lock down the save and advance Pecatonica to Thursday's state championship game against Ithaca after the Bulldogs edged Edgar 4-3 in nine innings prior to the second semifinal of the day.

McDonell won more playoff games than regular season games to make it to state for the first time since 2014, including a 3-2 walk-off win over defending state champion Eau Claire Regis in the sectional semifinals.

“We just tried to play loose," Stelter said. "We knew we had nothing to lose being underdogs starting in the regional semis. We were never expected to win but we just clicked at the right time and started good at the right time.”

McDonell graduates five seniors with Jakob Burrier, Stelter, Eddie Mittermeyer, Galvez and Misfeldt.

“It means the world to end up here at state," Stelter said. "This group of seniors guys just let this young core extremely well all throughout the season and I feel like to cap it off here and we gave the best team in the state a run for its money and we saw their closer and we tried to make things work and it just didn’t go our way.”