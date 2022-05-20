Prep Baseball: Northwood/Solon Springs edges Bloomer in extra innings

BLOOMER — The final week of the regular season for the Bloomer baseball team has a singular focus.

Play well against good competition.

The Blackhawks started the final stretch by falling in nine innings to state-ranked Northwood/Solon Springs 4-3 on Friday afternoon at Stuckert Field. Kaden Corlett drove home Abe Ahlberg with a run-scoring single in the top of the ninth to put Northwood/Solon Springs (17-2) out front before Tanner Carlson set down the Blackhawks (16-3) in order in the bottom of the inning to clinch the win.

Northwood/Solon Springs came into Friday's matchup having won 15 of its last 16 games overall and was ranked third in the latest Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Division 4 state coaches poll. Friday's game marked the first of three straight state-ranked foes the Blackhawks will see to close the season in a reworked nonconference schedule. Bloomer completed its first season of Western Cloverbelt play at the end of last week and defeated Division 3's fifth-ranked Elk Mound 3-2 on Tuesday.

“It’s kind of a unique perspective," Bloomer coach AJ Gehrmann said of the challenging nonconference close to the regular season. "I’ve never had a conference season get done this early. Just always being in the Heart O’North we’d play down the wire because we’re always dealing with crappy weather up north and trying to get games in. Once we saw that we needed to play some games and we needed to see some good competition and we’re happy to start out playing these guys and look forward to the next two games that we have as well.”

Bloomer rallied from a 3-0 deficit to force extra innings by scoring once in the fourth and two in the fifth. Singles by Keegan Yohnk and Conner Crane bookended Jack Strand reaching on an error to load the bases with nobody out in the fourth. Northwood/Solon Springs starter Corlett struck out the next two batters before a ball off the bat of Gabriel Hillman ended up plating Yohnk's courtesy runner Karson Kunsman on an error to cut the deficit to 3-1.

One inning later Strand drove home Kunsman on a triple and Crane followed with an RBI single to even the game.

Northwood/Solon Springs struck first with two runs in the third and another in the fourth as the Blackhawks committed a combined four errors in the two innings.

“Unforced things and we talked about if you make a physical mistake, how do you not let it multiply and we’ve had a couple instances this year where we make a mistake and we let that multiple and we did that a little bit in that third inning when they got their two runs," Gehrmann said.

Both starters fared well as Corlett struck out 10 in 4.2 innings pitched in allowing one earned run. Strand allowed three unearned runs for the Blackhawks in six innings and struck out five while allowing four hits and two walks. The Minnesota State University Moorhead football commit Strand owns two five-inning no-hitters this season.

“I told Jack after the game that was as good of a game as he’s pitched all year," Gehrmann said. "I thought he was great. Should’ve been a shutout through six innings. Two really good pitchers going at each other and just didn’t make a couple plays behind him.”

Gehrmann picked up his 250th career victory earlier this season in the first game of a doubleheader sweep of McDonell on May 10. The Blackhawks finished second to Eau Claire Regis in the Western Cloverbelt standings and have earned a No. 1 seed in their Division 2 playoff regional. Bloomer opens the postseason in the regional semifinals on Tuesday, May 31 against the winner of next Thursday's Hayward and Northwestern contest.

The Blackhawks will see two more tough tests next week in the leadup to the postseason starting Monday at Marshfield Columbus before playing at St. Croix Falls next Thursday to end the regular season. The Dons (15-2) have clinched the Eastern Cloverbelt championship and were ranked ninth in the latest Division 4 state poll and the Saints have claimed the Heart O'North title and are ranked fourth in the most recent Division 3 state poll.

“We need to challenge ourselves playing in competitive games," Gehrmann said. "I told the guys at the end how close we were to finding a way to get a W and just continuing to talk about our mental approaches and look forward to another competitive game on Monday.”

