The WIAA state baseball tournament begins on Monday in Grand Chute as 20 teams across four divisions take the diamond at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in search of a state championship.

On the air

The quarterfinals and semifinals will be streamed on WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS Network on a subscription basis. The championship game for all divisions will air on Bally Sports Wisconsin as well as on the Bally Sports app.

Division 1

Stevens Point is the top seed in Division 1 and is making its 16th overall appearance at state and its first since 2014. The Panthers (25-1) knocked out Big Rivers squads River Falls and Hudson in sectionals and play the second of four quarterfinals on Monday against No. 8 Hartford (18-12). The Orioles are making its eighth state appearance and outlasted Beaver Dam 4-1 in 10 innings to win a sectional title. Hortonville (24-4) makes the short drive to Grand Chute to compete at state for the first time in 25 years with the most recent trips to state coming in Division 2 title wins in 1997 and 1998. The Polar Bears were second in the Fox Valley Association Conference during the regular season. Hortonville squares of against No. 7 Middleton (22-8) as the Cardinals return to state for a 16th time after beating Verona 3-1 in the sectional finals.

No. 4 Menomonee Falls (25-4) faces No. 5 Whitefish Bay (22-7) in the first game of the tournament early Monday morning. The fourth-seeded Phoenix are at state for a third year in a row after making eight appearances previously in the summer when the WIAA sponsored both spring and summer baseball. Menomonie Falls won back-to-back summer titles in 2015-16 and was runner-up in 2001 and 2004. The Blue Dukes won the Greater Metro Conference in the regular season before advancing to the spring tournament for the first time after also being a fixture of summer baseball. The third-seeded Sabers (25-4) advanced to 11 summer state baseball tourneys with two state titles. Franklin shut out Oak Creek 2-0 for the sectional title. Burlington (21-9) advanced to state four years in a row from 2016-19, winning the crown in 2016. The Demons were third in the Southern Lakes Conference and shut out Marquette 3-0 to qualify for state.

Division 2

Two-time defending state champion Denmark (28-2) is back and eyeing a three-peat. The Vikings are making their fifth trip to state and overall the program has advanced to the title game each time so far. Denmark shut out Chilton 2-0 to win the sectional title and won the North Eastern Conference title in the regular season. No. 4 Jefferson (24-6) is familiar with Denmark as the Vikings’ previous two state titles have come at their expense. This season the Eagles are at state for the ninth time after finishing runner-up in the Rock Valley Conference before routing Reedsburg 12-2 in five innings for the sectional title. Two seed St. Thomas More (26-2) is at the WIAA state tournament for the first time in program history after winning the Metro Classic Conference and edging Kettle Moraine Lutheran 3-2 in the sectional final. The Cavaliers won two WISAA titles prior to the organization ceasing operations in 2000. Altoona (23-4) will meet the Cavs in the semis following a 3-0 shutout win over West Salem in the sectional finals. The Railroaders won the Middle Border Conference title during the spring and are making their second trip to state after finishing runner-up in Division 2 in 2010.

Division 3

Top-seeded La Crosse Aquinas is making its seventh trip to state overall and its first since taking home the Division 3 championship in 2017. The Blugolds (23-2) are a three-time runner-up (2008, 2010, 2015), tied Onalaska for the Mississippi Valley Conference championship and doubled up Cuba City 4-2 in the sectional finals. Fourth-seeded Random Lake (18-9) awaits Aquinas in the semifinals as the Rams are in the spring state baseball tourney for the first time after two previous appearances in the summer. Random Lake routed Deerfield 7-0 in the sectional finals and finished second in the Big East Conference standings. St. Croix Falls (25-3) is back at state after taking runner-up last year. The Saints won the Heart O’North Conference title before a playoff push that most recently featured a 4-0 shutout over Marathon for the sectional title. Kiel (24-2) battles St. Croix Falls for a spot in the finals after a successful season in which the Raiders are at the spring tourney for the first time. Kiel shut out Amherst 2-0 to advance to state and was second in the Eastern Wisconsin Conference standings in the regular season.

Division 4

Pecatonica (23-1) is the top seed and at state for the first time in program history after beating Johnson Creek 5-2 for the sectional title. The Vikings won the East Division of the Six Rivers Conference and were ranked number two in the final Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Division 4 state coaches poll of the regular season. Chippewa Falls McDonell (9-10) is the lone team at state with a losing record, but knocked off third-ranked defending state champion Eau Claire Regis 3-2 in the sectional semis before beating Washburn 11-2 to advance to state for the first time since 2014. No. 2 Ithaca (19-7) is making the program’s fifth trip to state and first since 2018 after taking third in the Ridge & Valley Conference followed by a 6-2 win over top-ranked Eleva-Strum for the sectional title. Edgar (13-7) awaits the Bulldogs as the No. 3 seed in the first game of the day on Tuesday. The Tigers outlasted Stevens Point Pacelli 2-1 in eight innings for the sectional title after taking fourth in the South Marawood Conference.

IN PHOTOS: McDonell baseball bests Glenwood City for Division 4 regional title 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23 Glenwood City at McDonell baseball 5-31-23