A three-run home run by Mayson Tester cut a four-run deficit to one before the Chi-Hi baseball team fell to River Falls 4-3 on Tuesday afternoon at Casper Park.

Tester's blast came with nobody out in the bottom of the sixth after the Wildcats scored twice in the top of the sixth. But after the Cardinals cut the deficit to one River Falls retired the rest of the Chi-Hi batters in order to close out the victory.

“They capitalized on our mistakes and that’s what good teams do," Chi-Hi coach Mitch Steinmetz said of the Wildcats. "(River Falls coach Ryan) Bishop always has a great team over there, always competitive (and) it’s always fun. They got guys in scoring position. They got that key hit and we didn’t. That’s pretty much the game.”

River Falls (14-6, 8-5) scored twice in the second inning and kept the Cardinals (16-7, 10-3) off the scoreboard through five innings.

“This is perfect for us to see good pitching," Steinmetz said. "They have pitching beyond over there so it’s good to see a guy (throwing) 80, 82 close to 90 a couple times. You like that because that’s what you’re going to see in the tournament.”

Chi-Hi's loss combined with Hudson's 6-0 victory over Menomonie clinched the outright Big Rivers championship for the Raiders.

Tester's sixth-inning blast the left field was one of three hits for the Cardinals in the game.

The Cardinals have earned a No. 3 seed for the upcoming Division 1 playoffs and will open the postseason at home next Tuesday against No. 14 New Richmond. Chi-Hi travels to River Falls to face the Wildcats on Thursday to close the regular season.

“Defensively we’re stout. We are very good defensively," Steinmetz said. "We just had a couple hiccups (and) they got a key hit and a crooked number and the next crooked number they put up they got a key hit.”

