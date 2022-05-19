Prep Boys Golf: Chi-Hi's Markert ties for 10th at Big Rivers Conference tournament

Chi-Hi junior Brody Markert played to his strengths on Thursday as the junior golfer shot a 6-over 76 to finish in a tie for 10th place at the Big Rivers Conference boys golf tournament at Lake Hallie Golf Course.

Markert parred 13 of the course’s 18 holes to turn in a strong round to cap the regular season and finish tied with New Richmond’s Charlie Boe for 10th place nine shots off the lead.

“Brody had a great day. This course suits him very well,” Chi-Hi coach Chris Kolinski said. “He’s a straight hitter and there’s some tight fairways here and he was able to keep the ball in play and have easier shots at the green and make his putts.”

Markert’s day didn’t start out great as he bogeys the first and fourth hole before settling in with just three more bogeys throughout the final 14 holes.

“I usually hit it pretty straight,” Markert said, “that’s my strong suit. But when it’s a long course it’s kind of hard because I don’t hit the ball very far.”

Chi-Hi also fared well as a team by taking fifth place out of eight teams with a 319, the first time the team has broken 320 as a team in an 18-hole tournament since Kolinski took over as head coach at the start of last season.

“Very happy, very pleased,” Kolinski said of the team’s day overall. “They battled through it. Once the weather turned warm we really started playing really well and everybody just kept on battling through today. Even when they got down on themselves a little bit they battled through it and shot our best round ever.”

Senior Bryer Niblett shot a 10-over 80 to in a three-way tie for 19th place individually as he birdied the par-5 third hole and par-3 12 hole as a part of his day. Fellow seniors Zach LeMay and Carsten Reeg were close behind with LeMay shooting an 81 and Reeg carding an 82 to round out the scoring golfers for the Cardinals.

Chi-Hi finished six strokes ahead of New Richmond in fifth place as Eau Claire Memorial (284) finished in first place with Hudson second (300). The Old Abes also had a strong presence at the front of the individual standings with Parker Etzel shooting a 3-under 67 to earn medalist honors while William Schlitz shot an 1-over 71 to take second place.

Chi-Hi finished sixth in the final season standings with Eau Claire Memorial at the top of the standings. Schlitz edged Etzel for the top spot in the individual standings.

The Division 1 postseason begins for the Cardinals on Tuesday with regionals at Troy Burne Golf Club in Hudson. Chi-Hi made three trips to the Troy Burne during the regular season and even though the team is familiar with the course, that won’t make it any easier to navigate.

But the Cardinals will head there momentum after posting their best team round of the season.

“I hope so,” Kolinski said of carrying momentum from Thursday’s round into regionals. “Troy Burne is a tough course and I think we’re peaking at the right time.”

