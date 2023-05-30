Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The McDonell/Eau Claire Regis boys golf team navigated familiar territory well on Tuesday as the Saints finished second as a team at Division 2 sectionals hosted by the co-op at Lake Wissota Golf Course.

The Saints advance to next week's state championships at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.

McDonell/Regis was second with a team score of 306, four strokes behind sectional champion Amery at 302.

Andrew Bauer led the charge by finishing third overall with a 73, two strokes behind Amery's Aaron Mork as medalist with Saint Croix Central senior Nicholas Mueller second at 72. Ben Biskupski shot a 74 to end up in a five-way tie for fourth place with Josh Brickner carding a 75 to end up in a three-way tie for ninth.

Carter Grill finished with an 84 to tie for 28th and round out the scoring golfers for the Saints. It is the first time the McDonell/Regis co-op has advanced to state together. McDonell went to the Division 3 tournament as a team three times, most recently in 2015.

"The boys stepped up to the challenge today," McDonell/Regis coach Thane Berg said. "Every one of them made the shots they had to and kept their confidence. They all have worked so hard and earned it."

Bloomer finished third out of 12 teams with a 324, one stroke in front of Medford (325) for the position.

Jake Bleskacek led the way for the Blackhawks by finishing 16th with a 78. Tegan Stiehl was one stroke behind Bleskacek with a 79 as a part of a three-way tie for 17th. Jonah Bleskacek carded an 82 to take 22nd while Karsten Bergh and Connor Gould each shot an 85 as the final scorer for the Blackhawks.

Led by three juniors with the Bleskaceks and Bergh and two freshmen in Stiehl and Gould, the Blackhawks are poised to return their entire varsity lineup next year as the team aims to keep moving up the standings.

"The kid's put a lot of pressure on themselves today," Bloomer coach Mark Dachel said. "It's a step-by-step process. Last year finished 10th (and) this year third. As I remember McDonell/Regis finished third last year. So maybe...next year we grow from this."

Stanley-Boyd's Isaac Brenner finished with an 88 as an individual sectional qualifier.

The Meadows Course at Blackwolf Run is the site of next week's two-day state championship. Division 2 and 3 competitors will tee off for the first round on Monday afternoon before finishing up with round two on Tuesday morning.

