KOHLER — McDonell/Eau Claire Regis seniors Andrew Bauer and Ben Biskupski finished in a tie for 10th place individually on the second and final day at the Division 2 boys golf state championships at Blackwolf Run Meadow Course.

Bauer and Biskupski each shot a 78 to finish in a tie with Winneconne's Casey Peters for 10th place at 13-over (78). Bauer had 10 pars, seven bogeys and a birdie on the 522-yard Par 5 11th hole for his second day. Biskupski had 12 pars, three bogeys, two double bogeys and a birdie on the 349-yard Par 4 first hole. Both Bauer and Biskupski shot a 79 on the first day of the tournament and were tied for 15th before moving up five spots on the second day.

It was Biskupski's third trip to the state championships after taking 20th as a sophomore and tied for 29th last year.

Josh Brickner finished with a 26-over (170), shooting an 89 on the second day after shooting an 81 on day one.

Carter Grill shot a 92 on Tuesday after shooting a 91 on day one. Jack Hernandez finished at 52-over with a 99 on day two after a 97 on day one.

As a team McDonell/Regis finished fifth out of eight teams with a cumulative score of 91-over (667), one stroke behind Edgerton in fourth (666) and one stroke ahead of Appleton Xavier in sixth (668). Madison Edgewood won the team championship at 39-over (615) with Winneconne second at 62-over (638).

The McDonell/Regis co-op advanced to state for the first time after taking second at sectional hosted at Lake Wissota Golf Course. The Saints won the Cloverbelt Conference championship and regional title prior to sectionals.

Winneconne's Winston Knobloch won the individual championship at 3-over over two days with a 147, three strokes ahead of Edgewood's Alex Weiss (150) in second and a tie for third between Edgewood's Zeke Boos and Peshtigo's Grant Bauman (151).

Eau Claire Memorial finished second in Division 1 competition shooting a 46-over 622, eight strokes behind Sheboygan North at 38-over (614). Old Abes golfer Parker Etzel shot a 3-over 147 to edge Waunakee's KC Nickel (149) for top individual score.

