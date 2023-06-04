With one swift move, the McDonell/Eau Claire Regis boys golf team felt the pressure wash away.

Or maybe that was just the brisk water from Lake Wissota.

Either way, the Saints are onto the Division 2 state championships for the first time in co-op history as the team prepares for the two-day tournament beginning Monday at the Meadows Course at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.

McDonell/Regis punched its ticket to state after finishing second at last Tuesday’s sectional hosted by the team at Lake Wissota Golf Course. For the Saints, it was redemption after coming up agonizingly short from qualifying in 2022 when the team was just two strokes behind Antigo for the spot.

So to celebrate, the team jumped into the water off the sixth hole near the clubhouse.

“All these football teams and basketball teams always throw the cooler with ice on the coaches so we had to find our water somehow,” senior Andrew Bauer said.

Expectations were high for the co-op entering the year as McDonell/Regis returned now seniors in Bauer, Ben Biskupski, Josh Brickner and Carter Grill from last year’s Cloverbelt Conference and regional championship team. The Saints won their third straight Cloverbelt title this spring after a spirited battle throughout the regular season with Bloomer. Bauer earned conference player of the year honors and those four returners picked up all-conference honors with senior Jack Hernandez earning honorable mention.

“I knew after last season they’d be very hungry,” McDonell/Regis coach Thane Berg said. “I could tell throughout the season — we had a couple losses here and there — every time they were able to bounce back. They were able to refuel, they were ready to go. I would say being all seniors really helped a lot. They knew what to expect, what to do and got the job done.”

The team also played in some challenging tournaments out of conference against larger foes. The Saints started the year taking second at a tourney loaded with Division 1 schools hosted by Sauk Prairie and McDonell/Regis tied Hudson for second behind Eau Claire Memorial at the Chi-Hi invite on April 29.

But with great expectations also come tremendous pressure. With a lineup made up entirely of seniors, the Saints knew one bad day in the playoffs could be the end of the road.

“I think it would’ve been more of an embarrassment if we didn’t make it versus making it,” Bauer said of qualifying for state.

McDonell/Regis won regionals (295) by five strokes over Bloomer (300) at Trempealeau Mountain Golf Course on May 23 as Bauer and Biskupski took first and second, respectively, individually. That led into Tuesday where the Saints would have an advantage playing at Lake Wissota, a course the team knows well.

“We put in a lot of work, a lot of hours in the offseason and in season, too,” Biskupski said. “We were at the putting green until after dark the night before sectionals. We were just very motivated to make it as a team this year.”

Putting was a key focus for the team, as was navigating the tough areas surrounding the greens. But the co-op was able to do so efficiently in shooting a 306 to finish in front of Bloomer (324) for second, just behind Amery (302) at the top. Bauer shot a 73 to take third with Biskupski tying for fourth (74), Brickner finishing in a tie for ninth (75) and Grill carding an 84 to tie for 28th and send the Saints to state.

“I think for all of us the stress was to win or make it onto state so I think most of us are going onto state stress free,” Grill said. “(We’re) just going to have fun and go play our games.”

One of the larger tournaments the Saints played in came on May 8 when the co-op tied for sixth at the Bomber invite in Kohler. McDonell/Regis just eight strokes off the winning score and Bauer took third individually with a 73. Like Lake Wissota, the team said the Meadows Course requires a pin point short game so that will be a focus for the team heading into the start of action Monday.

“I think we’re really going to focus on putting,” Biskupski said. “We did this week for sure. I think that’s one thing that we all wanted to work onto going into this week was putting. Whether it’s light putting or hitting the right line. I think that’s something we’re going to work on going into state because the greens are definitely a lot tougher than here (at Lake Wissota).”

It’s a family event for coach Berg with help from his assistant coach, father Lane, who coached Thane when he played golf at Regis.

The Saints start Day 1 on Monday afternoon before concluding the tourney Tuesday morning.

McDonell/Regis is approaching the tournament free and easy with all the pressure from the year seemingly washed away the second they stepped into Lake Wissota as state qualifiers.

“The weight of the world is off our shoulders it feels like,” Berg said.

