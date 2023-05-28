Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Chi-Hi senior Caden Kolinski and sophomore Zander Maier have traveled much different roads on the golf course this spring.

Both those paths have led to the same destination — Tuesday’s Division 1 sectionals in Marshfield as both Kolinski and Maier will be in action after finishing as two of the top individual qualifiers from last Tuesday’s regional at Wild Ridge in Eau Claire.

For the veteran Kolinski, it’s been an up and down season. For the youngster Maier, he’s quickly acclimated to his first taste of varsity competition.

Kolinski entered the spring as one of the most experienced players on the team. A co-captain with fellow senior Brody Markert, Kolinski started the season strong by tying for third at the opening Big Rivers meet at Lake Wissota Golf Course. But after that the senior started to struggle as the dreaded “S-word” moved into play — the shanks.

“I couldn’t figure out how to hit a golf ball,” Kolinski said.

After struggling for a while, Chi-Hi coach Chris Kolinski gave Caden some time off to work with some swing pros to help his game. But it was also some time away from the game that helped the senior refocus. Caden took a fishing trip with friends to Glen Loch as well as some lakes in the Chetek area.

“You keep thinking about how not to suck at hitting a golf ball, it’s hard to not think about anything else,” Caden said. “To get away and have something else on your mind for once is probably good.”

Once Caden returned his found success at the Hudson invite on May 15, when he shot 3 over on the front nine before encountering some issues on the back. But it’s been improvement since then, most recently shooting a 78 to tie for 11th at sectionals and even with New Richmond’s Matt Unger for the top individual advancement spot.

“It’s hard as a coach to watch a player shank the ball because I’ve seen that a lot this year,” coach Kolinski said, “but it’s especially tough when you’re the father and seeing it happen. I’m glad he was able to battle through it. I think the week off did him some good.”

Maier started the year on the radar for varsity playing time, but with so much of the early season indoors due to lingering winter weather, coach Kolinski opted to start the year with his most veterans players in the lineup. Maier’s first eye-opening round came on May 9 in a Big Rivers event hosted by Menomonie at Whitetail Golf Course in Colfax, where the sophomore tied the team lead with a 40. That performance came during Caden’s downtime from action.

Early on in the season, Maier was confident he could contribute if and when he got the chance.

“I was just here for everything,” Maier said. “I didn’t miss much practice. Showed up when they wanted me and made sure I did good.”

Maier quickly made himself a must have in the lineup and put together a strong effort at regionals, where he shot an 80 to tie with New Richmond’s Carson Kohlrusch for 15th as both advanced.

For Maier, success comes when he’s playing his irons well.

“If I pull an iron, I’m feeling good,” Maier said.

Maier and Kolinski will tee off as a part of the first waves at Tuesday’s sectional at RiverEdge Golf Course. Neither golfer has much experience on the course so the team is hopeful to play a practice round there sometime this weekend.

In their preparations for sectionals, both Maier and Kolinski said there’s no more significant changes to their game. It’s all about fine tuning things and making sure the short game is clicking.

It will be a tough field to secure any of the three individual state qualifying spots that don’t go to one of the two teams that advance, but it’s a challenge both Maier and Kolinski’s coach think they are up for.

“I just hope we have a good day and they both play up to their potential, because I know it’s there,” coach Kolinski said.

Sectional Schedule Tuesday Division Teams Course (Location, Time) 1 Chi-Hi RiverEdge (Marshfield, 9 a.m.) 2 McDonell/Regis, Bloomer Stanley-Boyd Lake Wissota (Chippewa Falls, 9 a.m.) 3 Cadott, Thorp Whispering Pines (Cadott, 9 a.m.)

