ARCADIA — The McDonell/Eau Claire Regis boys golf team edged out Bloomer in another battle between the two programs to claim a Division 2 team championship on Tuesday at Trempealeau Mountain Golf Course.

The Saints finished with a 295 to nip Bloomer (300) for the top spot while both teams advance to next week’s sectionals along with Arcadia (338) and Durand-Arkansaw (341).

McDonell/Regis and Bloomer made up each of the top seven finishers at the top of the standings led by Saints seniors Andrew Bauer (71) and Ben Biskupski (72). Bloomer junior Jake Bleskacek and freshman Tegan Stiehl (73) tied for third with Bloomer junior Karsten Bergh (74) in fifth. Seniors Josh Brickner and Carter Grill each shot a 76 to round out McDonell/Regis’ scoring golfers with Jonah Bleskacek taking 12th with an 80 as the final scorer for the Blackhawks.

Stanley-Boyd senior Isaac Brenner is onto sectionals as an individual qualifier following a ninth-place effort at 79. He is joined by Elk Mound/Colfax’s Zane Brie (79) and Black River Falls’ Wyatt Madvig and Chris Muir (82). The Orioles were eighth as a team (372) as Dominic Raffetto (88), Mason Kaz (101) and Logan Dorn (105) were the other scorers.

McDonell/Eau Claire Regis hosts Division 2 sectionals next Tuesday at Lake Wissota Golf Course.

Chi-Hi’s Kolinski, Meyer advance: At Eau Claire, Caden Kolinski and Zander Maier are moving onto sectionals after strong finishes at Wild Ridge.

The senior Kolinski shot a 78 to finish as a part of a three-way tie to 11th and was the even with New Richmond’s Matt Unger for the top score among individual advancers. The freshman Maier was two strokes back with an 80 and even with New Richmond’s Carson Kohlrusch as the other two individual qualifiers.

Senior Brody Markert shot an 83 and sophomore Beckett Thatcher finished with an 88 as the other scoring golfers for the Cardinals.

As a team Chi-Hi was sixth (329) as Eau Claire Memorial (296), River Falls (303), Hudson (308) and Eau Claire North (313) moved on as a team. Eau Claire Memorial junior Parker Etzel (71) edged Eau Claire North’s Carter Lee and River Falls’ Will Benedict (72) for individual medalist honors.

Division 1 sectionals take place next Tuesday at RiverEdge Golf Course in Marshfield.

Cadott second at Mondovi

At Mondovi, the Hornets were second as a team to advance from Division 3 regional at The Valley Golf Course.

Cadott finished with a 404 with Neillsville (399) taking first while the Hornets were in front of Eleva-Strum (408) and Osseo-Fairchild (427) in the team standings as all four move on.

Senior Peter Weir shot a 95 to take sixth and lead the Hornets. Tristan Drier came home eighth (98), Parker Davis was 10th (102) and Gavin Roscoe was tied for 14th (109) as the Hornets will get the chance to play sectionals on their home course as the team hosts next Tuesday at Whispering Pines.

Neillsville’s Tucker Johnson shot an 80 to earn medalist honors.

Thorp junior Carter Tieman shot a 97 to take seventh place and earn an individual qualifying spot. Mondovi’s Julia Moats (99), Owen-Withee’s Quinn Hatlestad (108) and Mondovi’s Phoenix Waller (116) earned the other individual transfer spots.

Connor Tieman (121) and Thomas Abramczak (137) were Thorp’s other finishers as the Cardinals golfed with an incomplete team, as did Cornell/Lake Holcombe with Olivia Keiser (163) and Elliott Peterson (178).

