Dale Tetrault isn’t the biggest.

Nor is he the fastest.

But he always wants to be the hardest worker.

He caps his record-breaking high school football career next week when he plays for the North 8-Man team on Friday, July 14 at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh.

Tetrault put together a stellar career with the Macks and leaves high school as the state’s career 8-man receptions and receiving touchdowns leader of the modern era since 8-man returned to full-time action in 2012. The wide receiver snagged 178 receptions over four years for 2,806 yards and 38 touchdowns. Those catches and touchdowns have him number one in history while his yardage is second behind Gibralter’s Alex Laughlin (3,156).

“He is one of the most dedicated players I have seen in a long time that takes the game of football very serious and demands the most from himself and works to achieve that,” McDonell coach Mark Maloney said of Tetrault.

Setting records wasn’t on Tetrault’s mind when he started high school in 2019 and he credits head coaches Jason Cox and Maloney for helping to reach those lofty records.

“I think I’d have to credit my coaches a lot for that one,” Tetrault said. “They definitely formed my mindset into knowing I have the ability to go and do something special.”

Tetrault caught 24 passes in 2019 for 238 yards and three touchdowns before emerging as a big-play threat in a shortened 2020 season with 47 catches for 896 yards and 11 scores as the team had its first winning season since the move. When Tetrault came into high school, the McDonell 8-man program was still in its earlier stages. But he saw the work older players such as Tanner Opsal were putting in and used that as a blueprint for success.

“I wanted to be as dominant as they were and that’s what I worked for,” Tetrault said.

As a junior, Tetrault caught 47 passes again for 630 yards and nine scores while adding 245 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground. McDonell started the season 6-0 and was in the Central Wisconsin West Conference title hunt deep into the season. This past year the Macks would break through and take their first conference crown since 1997 as Tetrault caught 60 passes for 1,041 yards and 15 scores to go with 177 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Not the biggest receiver, Tetrault focused on his technique and put in the time in other ways to become an impact player.

“We knew early on I wasn’t going to be the tallest, not going to be the biggest guy out there,” Tetrault said. “I just knew that I had to outsmart people from watching film all the time and then just having the will to want it more than they did.”

Tetrault also made a commitment to his work after the catch and as his coaches started to find new ways to get him the ball, from lining up in the backfield to returning kicks.

“Early on I was (a player who would) catch it and maybe (get) one or two yards after that,” Tetrault said. “I think by the time I was done, it was as soon as I get the ball look out, you don’t know it was going to happen.”

Others took notice as Tetrault will continue with football at the college level when he joins the UW-Eau Claire team with first-year coach Rob Erickson.

But before the fall comes, Tetrault has one more game representing the Macks next Friday under the lights in Oshkosh. Tetrault will team up with several local players including Thorp’s Aiden Rosemeyer, Gilman’s Grady Kroeplin and Branden Ustianowski and Owen-Withee’s Logan Amacher and Nathan Zarins — players from teams the Macks spent the last several years battling on the gridiron. The team will be coached by a staff including Thorp head coach KD Stokes and Gilman assistant Tom Tallier.

Saturday, July 15 will feature two games with the small school all-star game at noon followed by the large schools game at 4 p.m.

Tetrault is excited to team with his former foes and said many of his all-star game teammates have already been talking in a group text.

“It’s definitely a little bit of a shock to say I’m done at McDonell,” Tetrault said. “But being able to go and play another four years at my hometown university is something I’m very excited for.”

Up Next WFCA 8-Man All-Star Game When: Friday, July 14, 6 p.m. Where: Titan Stadium, Oshkosh What To Know: The 8-Man All-Star Game kicks off two days of all-star action in Oshkosh. McDonell's Dale Tetrault, Gilman's Grady Kroeplin and Branden Ustianowski and Thorp's Aiden Rosemeyer will play together on the North team coached by Thorp's KD Stokes and Gilman's Tom Tallier, among other coaches. The two 11-man all-star games are set for Saturday with the small schools game at noon followed by the large schools game at 4 p.m.

