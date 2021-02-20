Prep Girls Hockey State Championship Notebook: Ausman's goal early in third sparks Chippewa Falls/Menomonie's surge

Overtime had not been kind to the Sabers prior to this week.

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie was 1-3-1 in overtime games during the regular season, but moved that record to level for the season with a pair of victories in state games. Emma-Lyn Stephenson won the game in overtime for the Sabers on Wednesday in the team's 4-3 semifinal victory at Central Wisconsin before Schemenauer came through with another walk-off win on Saturday.

The Sabers went to overtime twice during the regular season with Eau Claire Area, losing once and tying in the other. The Wildcats earned a 1-0 victory over Eau Claire Area in Wednesday's other semifinal. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie also lost to Western Wisconsin and Hayward in regular season play, two losses the team avenged on the way to the co-op's first state championship.

The most recent state appearance for a Chippewa Falls girls hockey team at state was also filled with heartbreak as the Chippewa Falls/McDonell co-op suffered a 3-2 loss in overtime to Fond du Lac in 2008 in the state semifinals.

