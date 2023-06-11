WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Three goals in the first half set the tone for the Lodi girls soccer team Saturday night in a 5-2 win over Eau Claire Regis/McDonell to advance to the Division 4 state tournament.

Anna Balfanz, Ava Ballweg and Gianna Burke scored goals in the first 24 minutes of the game to grab a strong early lead before adding a pair of goals in the second half to thwart any rally by Regis/McDonell.

Annabelle Schroeder scored both goals in the second half for Regis/McDonell (17-4), who was seeking its first trip to state since 2018.

Regis/McDonell entered Saturday's game on a 7-game winning streak, most recently defeating Baldwin-Woodville 2-1 in Thursday's sectional semifinals. Schroeder scored both goals in that victory and finishes the season leading the team with 43 goals, followed by 23 for Lexi Ridenour and 12 from Colleen Callaghan.

Lodi (13-7) earns the No. 4 seed for the state tournament and will meet No. 1 Cedar Grove-Belgium on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee. The winner will face either No. 2 Kiel or No. 3 Brookfield Academy on Saturday night for the state title.

Muskego, Divine Savior Holy Angels, Kettle Moraine and Bay Port are the final four teams in Division 1, Oregon, Whitefish Bay, Sauk Prairie and Cedarburg are the last four teams in Division 2 and Edgewood, New Berlin Eisenhower, Plymouth and Ashland are the state semifinals in Division 3 as the state tourney takes place from Thursday through Saturday.

