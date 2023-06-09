BALDWIN — Two goals from Annabelle Schroeder were enough for the Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer team on Thursday in a 2-1 victory over Baldwin-Woodville in a Division 4 sectional semifinal matchup.

Schroeder scored the first goal in the first half on an assist by Colleen Callaghan to help the co-op take a 1-0 lead into halftime.

Schroeder scored again in the second half on a penalty kick to double the lead to 2-0. Baldwin-Woodville scored after that to cut the gap to one but that's as close as the Blackhawks would get.

Eau Claire Regis/McDonell (17-3) faces Lodi on Saturday night in Wisconsin Rapids with a trip to state on the line. Lodi (13-7-1) knocked off Mid-Western Wisconsin Conference champion Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 1-0 on Thursday evening as the team earned its third straight shutout win in the playoffs.

Regis/McDonell is seeking its second-ever state appearance. The co-op qualified for the Division 4 state tournament in 2018, falling in the semifinals.

IN PHOTOS: Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer battles Eau Claire North at Bembnister Memorial Soccer Tournament 5-6-23 Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23 Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23 Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23 Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23 Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23 Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23 Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23 Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23 Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23 Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23 Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23 Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23 Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23 Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23 Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23 Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23 Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23 Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23 Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23 Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23 Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23 Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23 Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23 Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23 Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23 Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23 Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23 Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23 Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23 Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23 Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23 Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23