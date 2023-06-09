BALDWIN — Two goals from Annabelle Schroeder were enough for the Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer team on Thursday in a 2-1 victory over Baldwin-Woodville in a Division 4 sectional semifinal matchup.
Schroeder scored the first goal in the first half on an assist by Colleen Callaghan to help the co-op take a 1-0 lead into halftime.
Schroeder scored again in the second half on a penalty kick to double the lead to 2-0. Baldwin-Woodville scored after that to cut the gap to one but that's as close as the Blackhawks would get.
Eau Claire Regis/McDonell (17-3) faces Lodi on Saturday night in Wisconsin Rapids with a trip to state on the line. Lodi (13-7-1) knocked off Mid-Western Wisconsin Conference champion Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 1-0 on Thursday evening as the team earned its third straight shutout win in the playoffs.
Regis/McDonell is seeking its second-ever state appearance. The co-op qualified for the Division 4 state tournament in 2018, falling in the semifinals.
IN PHOTOS: Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer battles Eau Claire North at Bembnister Memorial Soccer Tournament 5-6-23
Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23
Lexi Ridenour (12)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23
Annabelle Schroeder (20)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23
Annabelle Schroeder (20)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23
Annabelle Schroeder (20)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23
Annabelle Schroeder (20)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23
Colleen Callaghan (13)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23
Colleen Callaghan (13)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23
Colleen Callaghan (13)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23
Lexi Ridenour (12)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23
Eau Claire Regis/McDonell's Lexi Ridenour (12), Eau Claire North's Savannah Wagener (17)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23
Karley Ferguson (7)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23
Lexi Ridenour (12)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23
Annabelle Schroeder (20)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23
Therese Kern (18)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23
Therese Kern (18)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23
Rowan Webster (9), Brittany Martin (22)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23
Tessa Roach (1)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23
Tessa Roach (1)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23
Karley Ferguson (7)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23
Karley Ferguson (7)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23
Eau Claire Regis/McDonell sophomore Mattie Albright battles for the ball with Eau Claire North senior Halle Steinmetz on Saturday at Bollinger Field in Eau Claire.
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23
Eau Claire Regis/McDonell sophomore Mattie Albright battles for the ball with Eau Claire North senior Halle Steinmetz on Saturday at Bollinger Field in Eau Claire.
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23
Brittany Martin (22)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23
Macyn Cullinan (30)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23
Eau Claire Regis/McDonell sophomore Mattie Albright (11) and junior Brittany Martin (22) battle with Eau Claire North junior Johanna Quatmann for the ball on Saturday at Bollinger Field in Eau Claire.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23
Rowan Webster (9)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23
Rowan Webster (9)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23
Maria Herron (23)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23
Maria Herron (23)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23
Macyn Cullinan (30)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23
Annabelle Schroeder (20)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer vs Eau Claire North 5-6-23
Eau Claire Regis/McDonell senior Aly Ferguson executes a corner kick against Eau Claire North last Saturday in Eau Claire.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!