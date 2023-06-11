Tuesday marks the end of an era for Madyson Baker, Madisyn Bauer, Camryn Fjelstad and Basia Olson.

The Chi-Hi quartet will take the softball diamond together for the final time as the four seniors play in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Senior All-Star Games in Wisconsin Dells.

It’s one last hurrah for four players who have been an integral part of the Cardinals’ success over the last three years. The players have been playing together since they were eight years old, quickly learning to love not only the game of softball but the people and time spent as a part of it.

“It was the only think I liked doing,” Baker said of softball.

Their first year of high school softball was wiped out when the spring 2020 season was canceled amid the initial rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, something the seniors said helped motivate for the final three years.

Jared Faherty returned to the Chi-Hi program as co-coach with Chelsea Seckora the next season and said the opportunity to work with many players like this year’s group was a big reason why.

“We talked a little bit after the (Stevens) Point (sectional semifinal) game how I was fortunate enough to watch them when they were really young as well, so knowing them for a long, long time it was part of the reason I was willing to come back to be completely honest,” Faherty said. “Knowing that I’d get to coach these guys.”

The four wasted no time working into the lineup, batting in the heart of the order as the Cardinals advanced to the Division 1 state semifinals in 2021, beating Hamilton 4-2 in the quarterfinals before falling to Sun Prairie 4-0. Baker and Bauer earned All-Big Rivers first team honors and Fjelstad was a second team selection that season.

One year later the group led Chi-Hi to its first Big Rivers Conference title sine 2018 before falling to eventual state semifinalist Superior in the sectional semis. Olson was first team all-conference as a junior while Baker and Fjelstad were second team honorees.

This year the Cardinals captured their second straight Big Rivers title and logged a 21-6 record before falling to Stevens Point in the sectional semis. Baker was a first team all-conference selection, Bauer and Olson were second team honorees and Fjelstad was an honorable mention as the heart of another hard-hitting Cardinal lineup.

The quartet occupied spots three through six in the batting order and provided plenty of thunder to go with strong defense. But it was also their personalities that complimented each other well. The light-hearted Bauer and Fjelstad were quick to keep the energy up.

“Cam is a goof,” Bauer said.

“She kept the energy alive in the dugout,” Olson added.

On the other end it was Baker and Olson who would make sure the team was still focused and getting its necessary work in.

“Somebody’s got to be the mom,” Olson said.

The four will play for the Division 1 gray team for Milton coach Kurt Mussey. Following Tuesday Baker will go onto to play in college at UW-Green Bay and Bauer will play for North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City, Iowa. It will be different for those college bound seniors to find new teammates, given they’ve played with many of the same ones for half their life.

“They’ve done a great job representing the program throughout in our building, in a lot of different ways,” Faherty said. “I tell them we’re going to miss them as people more than players – and they’re very good players obviously – the people part is what you miss really because we’ve been fortunate and there’s more good players on the way. But it’s hard to replace the people and the connections you make with them as people is what is hard to replace.”

Baker, Bauer, Fjelstad and Olson started their high school careers under uncertain circumstances but when circumstances allowed, each spent three years showing exactly what they could do.

“There’s a lot of expectations that you walk into when you play at Chi-Hi and when you maintain those and exceed those it’s really special,” Bauer said.