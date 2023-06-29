Cornell/Lake Holcombe juniors Brooke Anderson and Grace Harycki have been selected to the All-East Lakeland Conference softball first team for the 2023 season.

The Knights juniors made up two of the 10 spots on the first team for Cornell/Lake Holcombe.

Anderson hit .327 with a .417 on-base percentage with eight runs batted in at the plate while posting a 9-5 record with a 4.08 earned run average in 84 innings across 15 appearances with 74 strikeouts. Harycki was second on the team in average (.390) with a team-high .537 on-base percentage fueled by 10 walks with two doubles and 16 runs batted in.

The team also had two second team honorees with junior Makya Hetherington and sophomore Izzy Schwingle. Hetherington led the Knights in batting (.480), doubles (six) and runs batted in (30) and finished second in OBP (.536). Schwingle finished with a .348 batting average and .434 on-base percentage while driving in four runs.

Cornell/Lake Holcombe also had three players selected as honorable mention with sophomore Bralee Schroeder, junior Allie Turany and Rochelle Raether. Schroeder finished with a .310 batting average and .442 OBP while taking third on the team in runs batted in (13) and tied Harycki for the team lead in walks (10). Turany hit .324, got on base at a .468 percentage with two doubles and six runs batted in. Raether drove in six runs while hitting .324 with a .395 on-base percentage.

Northwood/Solon Springs junior Lily Borst was chosen as the East Lakeland Conference Player of the Year for the conference winning Evergreens.

All-East Lakeland Conference

First Team—Lily Borst, Northwood/Solon Springs; Kyra Latvala, Northwood/Solon Springs; Madalyn Larson, Prairie Farm; Brooke Anderson, Cornell/Lake Holcombe; Grace Harycki, Cornell/Lake Holcombe; Madyson Martin, Flambeau; Izzy Golembiewski, Northwood/Solon Springs; Jada Kahl, Prairie Farm; Bailey Monson, Northwood/Solon Springs; Vanessa Verdegan, Flambeau.

Second Team—Gina Frisle, Prairie Farm; Ava Hughes, Flambeau; Makya Hetherington, Cornell/Lake Holcombe; Izzy Schwingle, Cornell/Lake Holcombe; Madyson Styer, Prairie Farm; Mykala Shelton, Prairie Farm; Kelsey Schultz, Northwood/Solon Springs; Ella Postl, Northwood/Solon Springs; Ellie Cress, Clear Lake; Ericka Strenke, Clear Lake.

Honorable Mention—Bralee Schroeder, Cornell/Lake Holcombe; Ella Groothousen, Flambeau; Emily Adrihan, Northwood/Solon Springs; Allie Turany, Cornell/Lake Holcombe; Paityn Richards, Prairie Farm; Kellyn Hayden, Clear Lake; Leah Miller, Prairie Farm; Holly Cecil, Birchwood/Winter; Richelle Raether, Cornell/Lake Holcombe.

Player of the Year—Lily Borst, Northwood/Solon Springs.

