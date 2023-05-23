The Chi-Hi softball team did exactly what every highly-seeded team wants to do in the playoffs — start fast.

The Cardinals scored in each of the first four innings on the way to a 13-0 shutout win over Eau Claire Memorial in Tuesday's Division 1 regional semifinal contest at Casper Park. The Cards move on to host New Richmond on Thursday in the regional finals.

Third-seeded Chi-Hi (20-5) scored runs from seven of nine spots in the batting order and had 11 hits in total led by a three-hit day for senior catcher Madyson Baker.

“For consistency and winning longevity offense can be a little bit spotty so having nine girls in the lineup that can produce and steal and run and score and gets RBIs it’s really nice," Chi-Hi co-coach Chelsea Seckora said. "(It causes) wear and tear on pitchers. We’re an exhausting lineup to get through especially when hitting can be ebb and flow in a season and in a game even.”

Two runs in the bottom of the first ballooned to three in the second before five in the third staked the Cardinals to a 10-run advantage. Three more crossed home plate in the fourth which was more than enough for the run prevention unit as Lakken McEathron, Delaney Berg and Willa Risinger combined for the five-hit shutout and the defense played error free.

“Every playoff is its own beast and we really wanted to come ready to play and not take anything for granted," Seckora said. "I think the girls came in ready to go and attacked the ball right off the bat on defense and offense.”

McEathron tossed three scoreless innings with four strikeouts before Berg and Risinger had one strikeout each in scoreless frames. Baker doubled and drove in three while Makenna Johnston, Madisyn Bauer and Camryn Fjelstad each had two hits. Fjelstad doubled and drove in three, Bauer doubled and plated two and Johnston scored three times, drove in one and stole a base.

Chi-Hi won its 17th Big Rivers Conference championship in 24 years before capping the regular season Saturday by splitting two games in Superior. The Cardinals beat Hermantown (Minn.) 10-0 and lost to unbeaten Superior 8-5, a game the Cardinals were winning against the sectional's top seed before the Spartans battled back from an early 3-0 hole.

The Cardinal roster has been essentially the same for three years since the team advanced to the Division 1 state semifinals in 2021. Chi-Hi graduated zero seniors entering 2022 and made it to the sectional semifinals where the Cards were bested by Superior 5-2 when the Spartans made a run of their own to the state semifinals.

This year's team features eight seniors with Piper Kukuk, Addison Frenette, Rachel Jacobson, Fjelstad, Bauer, Basia Olson, Baker and Harper Risinger and with the postseason in full swing, the sense of urgency grows.

“We talked about it after Saturday and now every day can be your last and every game can be your last so you better come with energy and intensity and whatever happens happens," Chi-Hi co-coach Jared Faherty said.

Paige Marcon had two hits for 14th-seeded Eau Claire Memorial (4-18).

The Cardinals now turn their attention to the sixth-seeded Tigers after New Richmond shut out Marshfield 2-0.

“They’ve been a really fun group to work with and there hasn’t been many changes in our roster in three years," Seckora said. "First year no changes and last year we only less than a handful (of players). It’s been great working with these girls, all 21 of them we see at practice each day. It’s awesome. It’s really fun.”

IN PHOTOS: Chi-Hi softball hosts Eau Claire Memorial in Division 1 regional semifinals 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23