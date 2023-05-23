The seeds didn't matter.

Neither did the records.

McDonell softball coach Rick Baier knew his team would be in for a battle.

That's just what the top-seeded Macks got but four runs in the first inning set the tone in an 8-2 victory over Thorp on Tuesday in a Division 5 regional semifinal matchup at Casper Park.

McDonell moves on to host Eau Claire Immanuel on Thursday for a regional championship.

The Macks were seeing the Cardinals for the third time this year following a pair of Western Cloverbelt wins during the regular season. The most recent was a 3-0 win on May 11 and since then Thorp had one four in a row entering Tuesday.

“They’re not your typical eight seed," Baier said of Thorp. "They went through the Cloverbelt (and) the Western Cloverbelt has been good for years.”

The Macks (16-6) had a week off since a 1-0 win in 10 innings over Somerset last Tuesday, a bit longer of a layoff than Baier wanted after a scheduled game at Stratford Thursday was canceled. So with that in mind the coach wanted his team to start fast and made it a point in practice leading up to Tuesday.

“We had talked about that all week," Baier said. "We’ve (said) we’ve got to jump out early and that was in the back of my mind. I’m looking for one run and you could see in the first inning I was going to work for one early bunting and stuff like that and it just snowballed into four which was good for us.”

Four runs in the first and single tallies in the second and third helped the Macks settle in and support starting pitcher Katie Ruf. The junior allowed two runs (one earned) in a complete-game win while striking out nine and scattering two hits and three walks.

“I’m glad she’s on my team, let’s put it that way," Baier said of Ruf.

Thorp (6-14) got on the board in the third inning on an RBI ground out by Shaylie Zarza and added another run in the fourth inning. Jasmine Stratton pitched well in defeat for the Cardinals as the sophomore struck out five while allowing six hits, three walks and eight runs. Only three of the runs were earned as six errors hurt Thorp's bid for an upset.

The Cardinals are the sectional's most recent state representative after making a run to the state semifinals in 2022.

“We’re very inexperienced," Thorp coach Kurt Rhyner said. "We got better every single day, every single game. We got better every single game. We built momentum as it went. It’s a shame this was a season where the weather was what it was because this was a group of kids that would’ve benefited from more game experience.”

Aubrey Dorn tripled and drove in three runs while Ruf helped her own cause with two runs bated in. Kendall Hepfler scored twice and stole two bases atop the lineup for the Macks.

Abby Schultze and Stratton had Thorp's two hits.

“The reality is if you’re going to get to state you’ve got to beat this team," Rhyner said of facing McDonell. "So it was an opportunity for us to beat them early. Just a really young team, (an) inexperienced team I don’t want to say young because we did start some seniors but those seniors are inexperienced. I’m super proud of them.”

Thorp graduates a senior class of Taylor Boie, Ava Teclaw, Avery Brillaud, Payton Rhyner, Izzy Haas, Hailey Badzinski and Mailys Gall — some of whom helped the Cardinals reach Madison a season ago and others who saw more playing time in their senior seasons.

Beyond that senior class, the Cardinals return a strong group of underclassmen including just one will-be senior with Schultze.

“The future’s bright here in Thorp," Rhyner said. "We’ve got a lot of young kids that got a lot of great experience this year. We’ve got a lot of experienced kids at some key spots coming back. It’s not like the cupboard is empty moving forward.”

McDonell will host the Lancers after Eau Claire Immanuel beat Gilman 5-3 on Tuesday. For the Macks it will be a chance at revenge after the Lancers knocked the Macks out of the playoffs in last year's regional final round prior to Immanuel losing to Thorp in the sectional semis.

“They’re having fun," Baier said of his team. "They’re having fun playing softball.”

IN PHOTOS: McDonell softball hosts Thorp in Division 5 regional semifinal 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23