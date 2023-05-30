Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Confidence is contagious.

And the McDonell softball team is a confident group right now.

The Macks scored seven runs in the first two innings of a 10-0 win over Athens in five innings on Tuesday to advance to Thursday's Division 5 sectional championship game.

McDonell (18-6) will meet Northwood/Solon Springs in Athens with a trip to next week's state tournament on the line.

The combination of Katie Ruf in the circle, strong defense behind her and timely hitting once again fueled the Macks. Ruf struck out eight while scattering three hits and two walks in her second straight shutout, Kendall Hepfler, Rebecca Baier and Aubrey Dorn had two hits apiece and the defense played error free behind Ruf.

A run-scoring groundout from Morgan Wirtz and sacrifice fly by Dorn staked the Macks to a 2-0 lead after the first inning before scoring five more in the second.

“That’s been our motto all through the playoffs, score as early as we can," McDonell coach Rick Baier said. "We’re looking for one run an inning and if it blossoms into two or three we’ll take it and I think in the second inning we ended up batting around.”

The Macks did send 11 batters to the plate with an RBI double by Dorn, a double steal of home from courtesy runner Arlyona Hazleton and three other runs scored on wild pitches staked the Macks to the lead.

Defensively the Macks didn't allow the Bluejays (15-8) to get anything going with solid play behind Ruf.

“Those eight girls they’ve played enough softball to know what’s going on," Ruf said of the defense. "They’re all intelligent to know the next play. That’s what we focus on, we’re always worrying about what’s the next play. We have to make sure we’re mentally prepared for that next play and I have full faith in all of them and that helps me be a better pitcher.

"I’m willing to throw that pitch that might get hit but I know that they’re all there ready to back me up.”

Freshman Keagan Winger has emerged as a key part of that defense at third base. Winger made a diving catch on an attempted bunt by Athens' Celina Ellenbecker for the first out in the second after Sophia Coker opened the inning with a single. The freshman is playing the hot corner for the first time and coach Baier is pleased with her progress.

“She was nervous at first but now she’s really solid," Baier said of Winger.

Wirtz and Dorn had two RBIs apiece while Hepfler scored three runs and Josie Witkowski and Hazelton each crossed home plate twice. McDonell scored once in the fourth and twice in the fifth to get to the run rule and advance to the sectional finals for the second time in three years. The Macks will meet the Evergreens after Northwood/Solon Springs routed top-seeded Drummond 12-2 in five innings in the other semifinal.

The Evergreens (13-3) had 12 runs on 13 hits led by three hits apiece by Izzy Golembiewski and Emily Adrihan while pitcher Lily Borst dominated Drummond, limiting the LumberJills to one hit while allowing two unearned runs and striking out seven.

McDonell is seeking its first trip to state since winning its second of back-to-back Division 5 titles in 2018. Both Northwood and Solon Springs are looking for their first state trip either combined or separate in history.

“It’s going to take confidence within ourselves, a deep breath; it doesn’t matter what game it is, we all have those before-game nerves," Ruf said of playing for a trip to state. "Once we step on the field we’re still that same team. It’s just another game and it’s just for a different championship.”