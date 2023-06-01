ATHENS — Katie Ruf tossed a one-hit shutout and was backed by stellar defense and five early runs Thursday as the McDonell softball team earned its ticket back to the Division 5 state tournament with an 8-0 win over Northwood/Solon Springs.

The junior pitcher carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and teamed up with her defense to work around six walks and one hit batter to carry the Macks back to state for the first time since 2018.

McDonell scored in each of the first three innings before adding three in the sixth inning.

“That’s what we work on in practice every day,” McDonell coach Rick Baier said of the early runs. “Obviously through the playoffs it’s worked pretty well.”

McDonell played error free behind Ruf in the win.

“We do put a lot of confidence in Katie but we also have a lot of trust in our defense when the ball does get hit,” McDonell senior Josie Witkowski said, “and when there are errors we’re there for each other and pick each other up every time.”

Morgan Wirtz’s sacrifice fly put the Macks on the scoreboard in the first before a single from Abby Bresina, double for Kendall Hepfler and sacrifice fly by Rebecca Baier each plated a run in the second. Ruf helped her own cause with an RBI double in the third before one run on a wild pitch and a two-run single for Hepfler in the sixth capped the scoring.

The Evergreens (13-4) put plenty of traffic on the bases throughout the game and stranded eight runs on including two in the first, fourth and sixth.

Ruf struck out 10, all coming in the first five innings while battling a tough Evergreens lineup that scored 12 runs in Tuesday’s 12-2 win over last year’s sectional finalist Drummond as well as the heat.

“She wasn’t feeling good before the game started so we were kinda nervous on that part then the heat started getting to her a little bit,” coach Rick Baier said, “but she’s a gamer. She pulled through for sure.”

Hepfler finished 3-for-4 while Baier, Josie Witkowski, Ruf, Keagan Winger and Bresina each had one hit in the win.

Kelsey Schultz had the lone hit for Northwood/Solon Springs, a two-out single up the middle in the sixth.

Junior Lily Borst went the distance in the circle for the Evergreens, striking out five while working around four Northwood/Solon Springs errors.

McDonell is back to state for the first time since winning back-to-back Division 5 titles in 2017 and 2018. The Macks will learn their opponent over the weekend when the final four teams in the Division 5 field are reseeded.

Two years ago McDonell was knocked off just shy of state in a 3-2 loss to Hurley in the sectionals finals in Athens.

Thursday afternoon the Macks will leave the same field with better memories.

"It's pretty amazing actually," Rebecca Baier said. "We lost to Hurley on this field so when came back here we all had bad memories but I think we were ready to come and win on this field this time instead."