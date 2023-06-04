The McDonell softball team will open the Division 5 state tournament on Thursday night after state brackets were revealed by the WIAA.
The Macks are the No. 4 seed in the Division 5 field and will face top-seeded Stevens Point Pacelli in the final game of the day on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. at Goodman Diamond in Madison.
McDonell (19-6) advanced to state with an 8-0 win over Northwood/Solon Springs in last Thursday's sectional finals. The Cardinals (26-1) defeated Wausau Newman 3-0 and were the top-ranked team in the final Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Division 5 state coaches poll of the regular season.
The McDonell softball team is heading back to the Division 5 state tournament after an 8-0 Division 5 sectional title win over Northwood/Solon Springs Thursday.
Pacelli defeated McDonell 13-3 at the Thorp/Gilman Slamfest tournament on May 13.
The other semifinal game between No. 2 Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (19-2) and No. 3 Oakfield (24-3) is the first game of the day on Friday at 8 a.m. with the two semifinal winners moving to face off of Saturday at 8 a.m. for the state championship.
State Tournament Schedule
• No. 2 Superior vs No. 7 Menomonee Falls, 8 a.m.
• No. 3 Oshkosh West vs No. 6 Sun Prairie East, 10 a.m.
• No. 1 Kaukauna vs No. 8 Waterford
• No. 4 Arrowhead vs No. 5 Oak Creek
• Winners of Game 1 vs 2, 7 p.m.
• Winners of Game 3 vs 4, 9 p.m.
• No. 1 New Berlin Eisenhower vs No. 4 New London, 2:30 p.m.
• No. 2 Freedom vs No. 3 Turner, 4:30 p.m.
• No. 1 Brodhead vs No. 4 Somerset, 10 a.m.
• No. 2 Mishicot vs No. 3 Mayville, noon
• Friday's winners, 1 p.m.
• No. 1 Grantsburg vs No. 4 Iola-Scandinavia, 4:30 p.m.
• No. 2 Stratford vs No. 3 Waterloo, 6:30 p.m.
• Thursday's winners, 10:30 a.m.
Thursday and Friday's Semifinals
• No. 1 Pacelli vs No. 4 McDonell, Thursday, 8:30 p.m.
• No. 2 Wisconsin Rapids Assumption vs No. 3 Oakfield, Friday, 8 a.m.
• Semifinal winners, 8 a.m.
IN PHOTOS: McDonell softball shuts out Northwood/Solon Springs for Division 5 sectional title 6-1-23
The McDonell softball team celebrates after beating Northwood/Solon Springs on Thursday in Athens.
McDonell's Katie Ruf (20), Josie Witkowski (12) and Keagan Winger (14) celebrate after beating Northwood/Solon Springs on Thursday in Athens.
The McDonell softball team celebrates after beating Northwood/Solon Springs on Thursday in Athens.
The McDonell softball team celebrates after beating Northwood/Solon Springs on Thursday in Athens.
The McDonell softball team holds up its Division 5 sectional championship plaque.
The McDonell softball team holds up its Division 5 sectional championship plaque.
The McDonell softball team poses with its Division 5 sectional championship plaque after defeating Northwood/Solon Springs 8-0 on Thursday evening in Athens.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
