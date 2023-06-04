The McDonell softball team will open the Division 5 state tournament on Thursday night after state brackets were revealed by the WIAA.

The Macks are the No. 4 seed in the Division 5 field and will face top-seeded Stevens Point Pacelli in the final game of the day on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. at Goodman Diamond in Madison.

McDonell (19-6) advanced to state with an 8-0 win over Northwood/Solon Springs in last Thursday's sectional finals. The Cardinals (26-1) defeated Wausau Newman 3-0 and were the top-ranked team in the final Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Division 5 state coaches poll of the regular season.

Pacelli defeated McDonell 13-3 at the Thorp/Gilman Slamfest tournament on May 13.

The other semifinal game between No. 2 Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (19-2) and No. 3 Oakfield (24-3) is the first game of the day on Friday at 8 a.m. with the two semifinal winners moving to face off of Saturday at 8 a.m. for the state championship.

State Tournament Schedule

Division 1

Thursday's Quarterfinals

• No. 2 Superior vs No. 7 Menomonee Falls, 8 a.m.

• No. 3 Oshkosh West vs No. 6 Sun Prairie East, 10 a.m.

• No. 1 Kaukauna vs No. 8 Waterford

• No. 4 Arrowhead vs No. 5 Oak Creek

Friday's Semifinals

• Winners of Game 1 vs 2, 7 p.m.

• Winners of Game 3 vs 4, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Championship

• Friday's winners

Division 2

Friday's Semifinals

• No. 1 New Berlin Eisenhower vs No. 4 New London, 2:30 p.m.

• No. 2 Freedom vs No. 3 Turner, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday's Championship

• Friday's winners

Division 3

Friday's Semifinals

• No. 1 Brodhead vs No. 4 Somerset, 10 a.m.

• No. 2 Mishicot vs No. 3 Mayville, noon

Saturday's Championship

• Friday's winners, 1 p.m.

Division 4

Thursday's Semifinals

• No. 1 Grantsburg vs No. 4 Iola-Scandinavia, 4:30 p.m.

• No. 2 Stratford vs No. 3 Waterloo, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's Championship

• Thursday's winners, 10:30 a.m.

Division 5

Thursday and Friday's Semifinals

• No. 1 Pacelli vs No. 4 McDonell, Thursday, 8:30 p.m.

• No. 2 Wisconsin Rapids Assumption vs No. 3 Oakfield, Friday, 8 a.m.

Saturday's Championship

• Semifinal winners, 8 a.m.

IN PHOTOS: McDonell softball shuts out Northwood/Solon Springs for Division 5 sectional title 6-1-23 Division 5 Sectional Finals: Northwood/Solon Springs vs McDonell softball 6-1-23 Division 5 Sectional Finals: Northwood/Solon Springs vs McDonell softball 6-1-23 Division 5 Sectional Finals: Northwood/Solon Springs vs McDonell softball 6-1-23 Division 5 Sectional Finals: Northwood/Solon Springs vs McDonell softball 6-1-23 Division 5 Sectional Finals: Northwood/Solon Springs vs McDonell softball 6-1-23 Division 5 Sectional Finals: Northwood/Solon Springs vs McDonell softball 6-1-23 Division 5 Sectional Finals: Northwood/Solon Springs vs McDonell softball 6-1-23 Division 5 Sectional Finals: Northwood/Solon Springs vs McDonell softball 6-1-23 Division 5 Sectional Finals: Northwood/Solon Springs vs McDonell softball 6-1-23 Division 5 Sectional Finals: Northwood/Solon Springs vs McDonell softball 6-1-23 Division 5 Sectional Finals: Northwood/Solon Springs vs McDonell softball 6-1-23 Division 5 Sectional Finals: Northwood/Solon Springs vs McDonell softball 6-1-23 Division 5 Sectional Finals: Northwood/Solon Springs vs McDonell softball 6-1-23 Division 5 Sectional Finals: Northwood/Solon Springs vs McDonell softball 6-1-23 Division 5 Sectional Finals: Northwood/Solon Springs vs McDonell softball 6-1-23 Division 5 Sectional Finals: Northwood/Solon Springs vs McDonell softball 6-1-23 Division 5 Sectional Finals: Northwood/Solon Springs vs McDonell softball 6-1-23 Division 5 Sectional Finals: Northwood/Solon Springs vs McDonell softball 6-1-23 Division 5 Sectional Finals: Northwood/Solon Springs vs McDonell softball 6-1-23 Division 5 Sectional Finals: Northwood/Solon Springs vs McDonell softball 6-1-23 Division 5 Sectional Finals: Northwood/Solon Springs vs McDonell softball 6-1-23 Division 5 Sectional Finals: Northwood/Solon Springs vs McDonell softball 6-1-23 Division 5 Sectional Finals: Northwood/Solon Springs vs McDonell softball 6-1-23 Division 5 Sectional Finals: Northwood/Solon Springs vs McDonell softball 6-1-23 Division 5 Sectional Finals: Northwood/Solon Springs vs McDonell softball 6-1-23 Division 5 Sectional Finals: Northwood/Solon Springs vs McDonell softball 6-1-23 Division 5 Sectional Finals: Northwood/Solon Springs vs McDonell softball 6-1-23 Division 5 Sectional Finals: Northwood/Solon Springs vs McDonell softball 6-1-23 Division 5 Sectional Finals: Northwood/Solon Springs vs McDonell softball 6-1-23 Division 5 Sectional Finals: Northwood/Solon Springs vs McDonell softball 6-1-23 Division 5 Sectional Finals: Northwood/Solon Springs vs McDonell softball 6-1-23 Division 5 Sectional Finals: Northwood/Solon Springs vs McDonell softball 6-1-23 Division 5 Sectional Finals: Northwood/Solon Springs vs McDonell softball 6-1-23