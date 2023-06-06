The McDonell softball team always expects to be challenged in its 14 games of the Western Cloverbelt Conference season.

But the Macks took extra effort to see strong competition out of league and it’s paid off as McDonell enters Thursday’s Division 5 state semifinals in Madison against Stevens Point Pacelli.

McDonell (19-6) has seen no shortage of tough foes on the way to Madison for the first time since 2018 including three teams still playing this week. Somerset, Grantsburg and Pacelli all faced the Macks in the later half of the regular season. Somerset is at state in Division 3 and as a No. 4 seed faces top-seeded Brodhead in Friday morning’s semifinals. The Macks outlasted the Spartans 1-0 in 11 innings on May 16 at Casper Park.

“I like to get the Somersets, I played Hudson this year,” McDonell coach Rick Baier said of the schedule after Thursday’s sectional win. “We played some really good teams and that puts us to this point.”

Three days prior McDonell faced Grantsburg and Pacelli — teams that ultimately became the No. 1 seeds in Division 4 and 5 respectively — at the Thorp/Gilman Slamfest tournament. McDonell was a late addition to the tournament after a previously-scheduled doubleheader with Northwestern had to be canceled to help the Tigers make up Heart O’North games.

Five errors hurt the Macks in a 6-1 loss to the Pirates before the Cardinals scored at least three runs in each of the first three innings of a 13-3 win in five innings to cap the day.

McDonell also had two tight losses by a combined four runs to Division 4 sectional finalist Fall Creek as the Macks were second to the Crickets in the Western Cloverbelt standings.

“I think it just prepares us to be ready for anything and be ready to back up each other and just be there for each other generally,” McDonell senior Arlyona Hazelton said of the schedule.

Convincing words

This year marks McDonell’s first trip to state since 2018 when the Macks won the second of back-to-back Division 5 state titles.

It’s the first trip to state under coach Baier, who took over the program in 2021 after previous coach Chelsea Seckora left to become co-head coach with Jared Faherty at Chi-Hi.

This state trip has a family theme for the Baiers as Rick’s daughter Rebecca is the team’s senior center fielder and also the one who convinced him to go for the job. Baier had no previous softball coaching experience but plenty of experience with baseball.

“Truth be told my daughter is the one that convinced me to coach softball,” coach Baier said. “She said dad we need a coach, do you want to do it? I was like sure.”

Prep Softball Division 5 Sectionals: Ruf, McDonell shut out Athens to advance to sectional finals Katie Ruf tossed a three-hit shutout while the McDonell softball team paired strong defense and hitting in a 10-0 Division 5 sectional semifinal win over Athens

Historic year

The 2022-23 school year has been a historic one for McDonell girls sports.

The Macks are seeking their third team state championship of the year after the volleyball team repeated as Division 4 champion last fall and the girls basketball team won its first Division 5 state title during the winter.

“I’ve got the volleyball girls, I’ve got the basketball girls,” coach Baier said. “You mix them together and they’ve got a winning attitude and it shows out here on the diamond and it’s fun to coach them.”

Several players have been a part of one or two of those titles and the chance to vie for another was on their mind as they earned an 8-0 sectional title win over Northwood/Solon Springs.

“I think it’s crazy,” senior Josie Witkowski said after the win. “I was there for volleyball and basketball and I came into this game knowing I wanted to be there for softball so I left it all out there on the field.”