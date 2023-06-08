McDonell softball coach Rick Baier called it a “winning concept.”

The team’s focus on strong pitching, defense and early runs down the stretch of the season has carried the Macks back to Madison, and entering Thursday evening’s Division 5 state semifinal contest against Stevens Point Pacelli at Goodman Diamond, Baier’s McDonell squad is unquestionably playing its best ball of the year.

The gloves

The game is called “21 Outs.”

A simple yet pressure-packed activity where the McDonell softball team simulates a game on defense with the goal of having 21 error-free outs collected. If someone makes an error, the game starts over.

“They get up to 18, 19 (outs and) the pressure’s on them to get 20 and 21 otherwise we’re going to do this over,” Baier said. “They’ve been running it to perfection.”

Junior catcher Morgan Wirtz said the exercise does a good job of simulating a game not just because of the pressure involved, but also because of how the team approaches it.

“They get intense because we make them intense,” Wirtz said. “We know that they serve a purpose and that in games when the pressure’s on we can handle it because we’re intense during practice.”

Thus far in the playoffs the Macks have made just one error and it came in the team’s first game of the postseason. The team has veterans in key places such as shortstop and center field with seniors Josie Witkowski and Rebecca Baier, respectively. Juniors Wirtz (catcher), Aubrey Dorn (first base) and Abby Bresina (second base) are multi-year players while junior Kylee Jenson (right field), sophomore Kendall Hepfler (left field) and freshman Keagan Winger (third base) are making the most of their first significant playing time.

“(Assistant coach) Rick (Ruf) and I, we’ve played enough ball all our lives to know that defense wins and that’s what it takes,” coach Baier said.

The arm

Last year, Katie Ruf shared time in the circle with now-graduated senior Kait Ortmann and has taken on the lion’s share of the pitching duties this spring.

Coach Baier credited Ruf for her work in the offseason, working with a pitching coach to improve her game. The results have been easy to see as Ruf enters state with an 18-5 overall record in 24 appearances. Ruf has a 1.18 earned run average in 148⅔ innings pitched with 202 strikeouts against just 47 walks.

Ruf has allowed just one earned run in the postseason and overall has thrown 21 consecutive shutout innings.

“I’ve seen her make her biggest improvement on her mental game in the circle,” Wirtz said of her battery mate. “This year she really stepped up and said, ‘Hey, I’m going to do better.’ And I think that’s what’s really important is she allows herself to have a few missed pitches, but on that next pitch she attacks it just like she would a first one.”

Ruf’s mental toughness was on full display in last Thursday’s 8-0 win over Northwood/Solon Springs, a game in which the junior pitcher battled a tough Evergreens lineup and the heat. The righty walked six batters and hit another but allowed just one hit and teamed up with her defense to work through some jams to keep a formidable foe off the scoreboard.

“I think she’s a good leader,” Dorn said of Ruf. “She split time with Kait, and now she’s doing it all on her own. I think she’s done a good job especially pushing through tough times when she’s getting tired in games.”

The bats

McDonell understands the value of early runs.

Even one run on the board can settle in a pitcher and help the defense to know it won’t have to dominate in order to win. The Macks aren’t afraid to play small ball to scratch a run across, knowing small things can often lead to big ones.

“That’s what we strive for playing for one, but you know how that rolls,” coach Baier said. “You play for one then all of a sudden you get two, you get three and boom you’re up four, you’re up five. You don’t want to coast, it’s more comfortable being up.”

Dorn said the lineup is solid top to bottom but added it starts at the top, where Hepfler has done a good job setting the table out of the leadoff spot. Hepfler is third on the team in batting average (.404) and on-base percentage (.465) with 29 of the team’s 60 stolen bases.

Behind Hepfler are the team’s top two bats with Baier (team-high .446 average, four home runs and 29 RBIs) and Wirtz (leader in OBP (.522), second in average (.442) and third in RBIs (23)). Witkowski bats cleanup with an on-base plus slugging percentage over .800, Dorn is second on the team in home runs (2) and RBIs (24), and Ruf helps her own cause with a .338 average and .392 OBP.

Sophomore designated hitter Kiara Leinenkugel has found her niche as a hitter, hitting .291 with a .391 OBP, while Winger and Bresina (.338) have shown the ability to turn the lineup over.

“I think it’s all about confidence for us,” Wirtz said. “We get that run early and then we know we can play with whoever we’re playing with. That run early allows us to build confidence throughout the game.”

The matchup

The Macks are familiar with their semifinal foe.

Stevens Point Pacelli defeated McDonell 13-3 in five innings at the Thorp/Gilman Slamfest on May 13. The Cardinals were ranked No. 1 in the final Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Division 5 state coaches poll of the regular season. Like the Macks, Pacelli has been dominant in the postseason by outscoring foes a combined 47-2, including a 3-0 sectional title win over Wausau Newman.

Pacelli is hitting .409 as a team entering state led by sophomore Kaylin Yenter (.529 with 35 runs batted in). In the circle, the Cardinals have split innings between four pitchers with sophomore Peyton Mancl shouldering the majority of the workload with a 12-0 record and 1.71 earned run average in 77⅔ innings.

When the Macks and Cardinals faced off nearly a month ago, neither team pitched its top pitcher. The Macks opted to sit Ruf, and Pacelli threw junior Hannah Trzinski, who has an 8-1 record and 2.91 ERA in 33⅔ innings.

Thursday’s winner will face either defending state champion Wisconsin Rapids Assumption or Oakfield on Saturday morning for a state championship.

The Macks’ run prevention unit will have its hands full, but coach Baier believes his team is up to the task in all phases — just as it has been throughout the playoffs.

“I’m hoping (for) four runs,” coach Baier said. “I think if we can put four runs across, we’ve got ourselves a good chance.”

