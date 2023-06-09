MADISON — A big first inning for the McDonell softball team started it.

A big seventh inning for Stevens Point Pacelli ended it.

The Cardinals scored five runs in the seventh to earn a walk-off 8-7 come-from-behind victory over the Macks on Thursday evening the Division 5 state semifinals at Goodman Diamond.

Kaydyn Nelson's soft single between short stop and left field scored Kaylin Yenter to cap the five-run seventh and send the Cardinals and their fans into a frenzy over a stunned Macks team.

“They weren’t ready to give up," Pacelli coach Ann Molski said of her team. "They weren’t ready to go down without a fight.”

McDonell (19-7) limited the hard-hitting Cardinals to single runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings to carry a 7-3 advantage into the bottom of the seventh.

Amelia Martini started the inning with a double and Ava Tess reached on a single. But Tess was caught stealing by McDonell catcher Morgan Wirtz as she attempted to take second before Martini scored on a wild pitch. A few batters later McDonell got the second out on a lineout to shortstop but the Cardinals reached base with each of their final four batters.

Hannah Trzinski drove in two on a double to deep center field, Yenter brought home Trzinski with a single and the freshman Nelson ended the game as the left-handed batter slapped a ball to left that found grass between two Mack fielders to cap a furious comeback for the top seed and top-ranked team in the final Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Division 5 state poll of the regular season.

“We just told them that when you get in the box be ready. Be ready because you’re going to get that one pitch," Molski said of the late offense. "It might be the first pitch, it might be the second pitch but you have to be ready and I think earlier in the game our youth came out a little bit. They were swinging at things they normally didn’t swing at during the year.

"They came in and took care of what they needed to do and we were able to come out with the W.”

The final at-bat was the only time the Macks trailed in the ballgame. McDonell came out strong with four runs in the top of the first. Morgan Wirtz drove in the first two runs with a double, Arlyona Hazelton scored as a courtesy runner for Wirtz on a passed ball and Katie Ruf delivered a sacrifice fly to give the Macks the early advantage.

“It was just like McDonell softball," McDonell coach Rick Baier said of the start. "They just came out and were aggressive and started going after them and then they switched pitchers and we kinda got some in the middle innings but maybe a coaching mistake here or there where we gave up a run that we maybe should have got. Maybe that’s on me.

"But overall hats off to them (Pacelli). They never let up.”

Pacelli (27-1) made a pitching change early in the second inning, going from starter Peyton Mancl to Hannah Trzinski. The junior Trzinski pitched well for the Cardinals in their 13-3 win in five innings over the Macks during the regular season and steadied the waters on Thursday. Trzinski struck out four while allowing two unearned runs in the fifth inning to go with one strikeout.

Mancl had a 12-0 record and a 1.71 earned run average entering state.

“We have 1A and 1B," Molski said of her pitchers. "Peyton’s been doing well for us all season, Hannah already pitched against them so we decided to go with Peyton. She wasn’t feeling it. It wasn’t her night so we able bring Hannah in and we threw (Amelia) Martini over on first base. Martini warmed up too. She’s a pitcher also.”

Junior Katie Ruf struck out six while allowing eight runs (seven earned) in 6.2 innings for the Macks.

“We knew that this was going to be tough," Molski said of facing the Macks. "This was going to be tough. We knew that Ruf had some different movement on her ball that we hadn’t seen and we didn’t see her before. They didn’t pitch her (in the first matchup) so we just to continue to chip away at things (and) take one at-bat, one pitch, one thing at a time.”

Kendall Hepfler had three of McDonell's 11 hits out of the leadoff spot while Wirtz was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Kiara Leinenkugel had a pair of hits and an RBI as the team's designated hitter.

Laine Ilkka was 3-for-3 for the Cardinals and Martini had two hits after entering the ballgame during the pitching change. Pacelli will face either Wisconsin Rapids Assumption or Oakfield on Saturday morning for the state title. The Royals and Oaks play the first game of the day on Friday.

McDonell advanced to the Division 5 state tournament for the first time since winning the second of back-to-back titles in 2018.

The Macks graduate three seniors with Rebecca Baier, Josie Witkowski and Hazelton. All three were in the game by the end as Hazelton took over at second base for Abby Bresina after the junior was injured turning a double play in the fifth inning.

“They were gamers," coach Baier said of the seniors. "They played for me for four years and stuck it out. I can’t say enough about them.”

McDonell is set to bring back seven of its nine starters for next year and coach Baier said the team will be busy playing summer and fall ball in and effort to build on the program's first state appearance in five years.

“This is going to hurt for a long time but the future looks bright for McDonell softball," coach Baier said.