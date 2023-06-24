Five members of the Chi-Hi softball team earned All-Big Rivers Conference first team honors for the 2023 season, leading a strong contingent of Cardinals on the squad overall.

Senior Madyson Baker and juniors Makenna Johnston, Lakken McEathron, Olivia Sanborn and Paige Steinmetz were each selected to the first team as the Big Rivers champion Cardinals had five of the 11 players overall.

Baker hit .453 with a .490 on-base percentage in 104 plate appearances for the Cardinals, third on the team in on-base plus slugging (1.185), doubles (11), fourth in runs batted in (27) and tied for fourth in home runs (2). Johnston was an igniter atop the lineup for the Cardinals, leading all qualifying players in average (.455), OBP (.579), runs scored (22) and walks (22) while bashing two doubles and driving in 21 runs. McEathron shouldered the lion’s share of the pitching duties in the circle, posting a 1.90 earned run average in 96 innings with 95 strikeouts to go with her 14-3 record. Sanborn was second to Johnston on the team in on-base percentage (.524) as the outfielder hit .433 with three doubles, 18 runs batted in and 12 walks against just six strikeouts. Steinmetz joined Sanborn in the outfield and hit .371 with a .451 on-base percentage, finishing third on the team in home runs (four) and second in runs batted in (31) and runs scored (36).

Three Cardinals were second team honorees as seniors Madisyn Bauer and Basia Olson and freshman Lauren Shepherd were chosen. The infielder Bauer tied Shepherd for the team lead in home runs (5) in hitting .337 with a .420 OBP and driving in a team-best 35 runs and scoring 26 times. Olson finished with a .316 average and .409 OBP, blasting two home runs and driving in 14 runs in the outfield. Shepherd put together a strong first season of varsity ball with a .432 average, .489 OBP and team-leading 1.217 OPS while hitting seven doubles, one triple, driving in 30 runs and scoring 28 runs.

Senior Camryn Fjelstad and junior Mykle Buhrow were selected to the team as honorable mentions. Fjelstad hit .378 and got on base at a .446 clip primarily as a designated hitter and led the team in doubles (13) while driving in 18 runs. Buhrow played the infield and hit .360 with a .424 OBP in 85 plate appearances, logging four doubles, two triples, one home run and 13 runs batted in.

All-Big Rivers Conference

First Team—Madyson Baker, Chi-Hi; Makenna Johnston, Chi-Hi; Lakken McEathron, Chi-Hi; Olivia Sanborn, Chi-Hi; Paige Steinmetz, Chi-Hi; Madisyn Parker, Eau Claire North; Anya Weiler, Hudson; Olivia Sample, Menomonie; Brier Blietz, New Richmond; Brooklyn Swanepoel, New Richmond; Lily Burke, River Falls.

Second Team—Madisyn Bauer, Chi-Hi; Basia Olson, Chi-Hi; Lauren Shepherd, Chi-Hi; Erin Holzinger, Eau Claire Memorial; Isabella Olson, Eau Claire North; Grace Fuerst, Eau Claire North; Lacie Lilyquist, Hudson; Emma Dean, Menomonie; Catelyn Swanepoel, New Richmond; Jordan Torrez, River Falls; Madi Rowe, Rice Lake.

Honorable Mention—Mykle Buhrow, Chi-Hi; Camryn Fjelstad, Chi-Hi; Kaylee Gunderson, Eau Claire Memorial; Janaya Goldbach, Eau Claire North; Addie Aune, Hudson; Morgan Reckin, Menomonie; Bella Baillargeon, New Richmond; Gingerann Lucas, New Richmond; Ava Anderson, Rice Lake; Jordan Schwantz, River Falls; Avery Amidon, River Falls; Ali Laube, River Falls.

