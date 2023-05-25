Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Chi-Hi and McDonell softball team captured regional championships at Casper Park on Thursday evening.

The Cardinals scored an 8-4 victory over New Richmond for a Division 1 title while the Macks routed Eau Claire Immanuel 10-0 in six innings for the Division 5 crown.

A two-run home run from Madisyn Bauer in the first inning set the tone for the Cardinals in their victory over a fellow Big Rivers foe. Makenna Johnston and Olivia Sanborn each had two hits and scored two runs while Camryn Fjelstad and Mykle Buhrow each had a double. A four-run second inning followed Bauer's home run with one more run in the third to stake the pitching to a lead it wouldn't relinquish.

Lakken McEathron went all seven innings for the Cardinals, striking out three while allowing four hits, four runs (three earned) and two walks.

Brier Blietz and Kylie Kieffer blasted home runs for the Tigers (12-7). The second-seeded Cardinals (21-5) advance to face a familiar foe in Tuesday's sectional semifinals at Stevens Point after the second-seeded Panthers shut out Eau Claire North 10-6 in six innings. Stevens Point edged Chi-Hi 3-2 in their lone meeting of the regular season at the Chi-Hi invite on May 13.

The Macks scored four runs in the third and two more in the fourth to help gain a sizable advantage on the way to the program's second regional title in three years. Aubrey Dorn hit a home run and drove in two, Rebecca Baier had three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored and Morgan Wirtz had two hits and drove in three for McDonell. Josie Witkowski doubled and added two runs in support of junior pitcher Katie Ruf who struck out 12 while allowing two hits and three walks in the shutout.

Top-seeded McDonell (17-6) will host Athens after the second-seeded Bluejays rolled past Rib Lake 14-4 in six innings in another regional final.

St. Croix Falls 2, Bloomer 1 (9 inn.)

At St. Croix Falls, the Saints edged the Blackhawks by the slimmest of margins in a Division 3 regional final.

Tori Jenneman and Makenna Hilger had two hits apiece including one double for each with Hilger driving in Jenneman in the third inning for Bloomer's lone run. The Saints scratched across a run in the seventh before scoring another in the ninth for the walk-off victory.

Laikyn Beyer was strong in the circle in defeat for Bloomer (15-12), striking out 13 while scattering seven hits and one walk with one earned run allowed in 8.2 innings.

St. Croix Falls (14-11) advances to host Somerset on Tuesday after the Spartans upset top-seeded Northwestern 2-1 in nine innings.

Colfax 10, Cadott 5

At Colfax, the second-seeded Vikings bested the sixth-seeded Hornets (5-14) in a Division 4 regional final.

Colfax (13-7) advances to play at top-seeded Fall Creek following the Crickets' 11-0 win in five innings over Boyceville.

IN PHOTOS: Chi-Hi softball hosts Eau Claire Memorial in Division 1 regional semifinals 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23 Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi softball 5-23-23

IN PHOTOS: McDonell softball hosts Thorp in Division 5 regional semifinal 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23 Thorp at McDonell softball 5-23-23