STANLEY — Two runs in an unusual top of the seventh inning were the difference as Mondovi edged Stanley-Boyd 2-1 in a nonconference softball battle on Friday evening at Oriole Park.

Abby Reynolds and the Oriole defense kept the Buffaloes off the scoreboard for six innings before a pair of runs crossed the plate, but not without some contention and discussion.

Ella Taylor started the inning with a double and Emma Pronschinske was hit by a pitch to put two runners on with nobody out. Tana Nelson moved both runners into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt. Senior Kennedy Thompson then lifted a flyball to left field to score Taylor from third while Pronschinske moved up to third base. But during the play Thompson kept running and got to second base — unbeknownst to the officiating crew.

Instead of leaving the bases as the first out in the inning, Thompson stayed at second and came into play when Bella West singled to score Pronschinske from third and Thompson tried to score from second but was tagged out at home for what was called the third out of the inning.

Mondovi's defense hit the field for the bottom of the seventh before Thompson's out was called into question. A discussion ensued lasting at least 10 minutes as officials and coaches worked through the previous at-bats to determine Thompson shouldn't have been on base to begin with and thus her out at home plate didn't count.

The Orioles returned to the diamond on defense where Reynolds retired the final batter of the inning before Stanley-Boyd was set down in order to conclude the game.

Overall it was a strong effort by a surging Stanley-Boyd squad versus a Mondovi team that polished off an unbeaten Dunn-St. Croix Conference championship Monday with a 2-1 win over Elk Mound.

“I was so proud of our defense," Stanley-Boyd coach Andrea Mahr said. "We were looking for that second out all the time, looking for the double plays, looking for them (Mondovi) to be off their game and capitalizing on it. Just really proud of their defense.”

Reynolds struck out three in seven innings while allowing two earned runs, one night after senior Emme Felmlee tossed a four-hit shutout in Stanley-Boyd's 3-0 win at Augusta.

“We pitched Emme last night and she did really well too," Mahr said of the pitching. "I can count on them for strikes and I know my defense is there to back them up.”

Emily Brenner put the Orioles on top with a no-doubter home run to center field to start the bottom of the second inning. Brenner and Kaden Drehmel each finished 2-for-3 for the Orioles (13-10).

West was a home run shy of the cycle in a 3-for-3 effort for Mondovi (18-4) and pitcher Morghan Ashwell struck out a pair for the victory in the circle.

Stanley-Boyd opens the Division 3 playoffs in Tuesday's regional semifinals as a No. 5 seed, playing at No. 4 Neillsville.

“Really proud of their performance," Mahr said. "They’re ready for playoffs, I’m ready for playoffs. I’m ready to get some wins.”

