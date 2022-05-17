Prep Track and Field: Cadott's Kowalczyk, Stephens finish 1-2 in girls 100-meter hurdles at Western Cloverbelt Conference championships

STANLEY — Emma Kowalczyk and Jaycee Stephens have been battling throughout the spring.

But that competition pushed the two Cadott hurdlers to the front of the pack on Tuesday as they swept the top-two spots in the girls 100-meter hurdles at the Western Cloverbelt Conference track and field championships hosted at Oriole Park.

Kowalczyk won the race in 17.59 seconds to edge out her teammate by .03 seconds at the front of the pack. Stephens earned the fastest time in the preliminaries at 17.77 with Kowalczyk third at 18.03 and while both picked up time in the finals, Kowalczyk dropped more than four tenths of a second to earn the win.

“We are always pushing each other, no matter what," Kowalczyk said. "In the 4x4 (relay) we’re running the same time, in the hurdles we’re usually neck-and-neck.”

Kowalczyk and Stephens were second and third, respectively, in the event at last Friday's William DeJung Invitational as Eau Claire Regis freshman Sydney Marx edged both Hornets out for first. Marx was second in the preliminaries but was seventh in the finals. Teammate Julia Sedlacek finished fifth in the finals to give the Hornets three in the top five.

In the seconds following the victory Kowalczyk and Stephens met for a huge just past the start finish line to celebrate their accomplishment. But the hug was short lived as the duo was immediately called to the triple jump pit where both were in the finals.

Kowalczyk finished fifth in the triple jump and Stephens was ninth as McDonell's Destiny Baughman won the event with a top jump of 35-feet, 6.25-inches with Bloomer's Isabel Rubenzer second and Danielle Latz in fourth. Stephens was fourth in the 300 hurdles and Kowalczyk came home sixth as Fall Creek's Megan Johnston won the race in 50.97 with Marx in second and Stanley-Boyd's Addison Mahr taking third. Kowalczyk and Stephens also teamed up with Sedlacek and Mia Weggen to finish third in the 1,600 relay to end the day.

Stephens says both she and Kowalczyk are 'super competitive' and that drive to get better pushes both in practice and competition. Both athletes want to win each time they step on the track but never get mad at each other based on the results — the two sophomores just look inward to see how they can improve.

“It’s very cool,” Kowalczyk said of the 1-2 finish.

“It’s amazing to be so young and to be successful together it’s just anything any best friend could wish for,” Stephens added.

Elsewhere for the Hornets Cameron Messenger had a solid day for the boys team as he finished second in the high jump, third in the 110 hurdles and fifth in the triple jump. Gavin Tegels took third in the shot put while the girls 3,200 relay team of Weggen, Lyla Weggen, Courtney Weggen and Mckenna Steinke and the 400 team of Mallory Kyes, Kendell Webster, Lucy Lindeman and Adrianne Goodman were both third. Courtney Weggen (3,200) and Kaleb Sonnentag (pole vault) were each fourth in their individual events and the girls 800 relay of Kyes, Webster, Goodman and Sedlacek finished fourth.

Bloomer won four events with four different competitors. Anders Michaelsen edged teammate Gavin Gehring in the 800 with his winning time of 2:06.26 while Alexa Post jumped to the win in the long jump with a top leap of 17-1.75 with teammate Danielle Latz fourth. Abby Iverson and Lillian Kuske gave the Blackhawks a sweep in the throws as Iverson won the discus in 99-04 with Kuske third and Kuske won the shot put with a toss of 31-9.5 followed by Iverson in second and Mika Trottier in fifth.

Michaelsen and Lucas Anderson were second and third, respectively, to McDonell's Dan Anderson in the 1,600 and also teamed up with Gehring and Jaden Ryan to finish second in the 3,200. The girls 800 relay of Jensyn Skaar, Cicely Kiecker, Ava Jack and Latz as well as the 400 relay of Skaar, Kiecker, Jack and Karissa Petska were each second. Skaar (100) and Alena Otto (3,200) earned third-place finishes while also taking third was the 800 relay team of Parker Ruff, Ethan Seibel, Benjamin Miller and Ian Tranby and the boys 1,600 team of Matthew Holstad, Ruff, Ryan and Seibel. Miller (triple jump) and Hunter Steward (discus) were each fourth, as was the boys 400 relay of Ruff, Miller, Kayden Walta and Tranby and girls 1,600 team of Rubenzer, Kiecker, Joelle McManus and Makaiah Kempe. Otto (1,600), Rubenzer (400) and Miller (long jump) also each were fifth in solo events.

Dan Anderson pulled away from Michaelsen and Lucas Anderson for his first win of the day in the 1,600 with a time of 4:42.23 with teammate Paul Pfeifer in fourth. Anderson also won the 3,200 in 9:48.96 with Pfeifer taking fourth in that event as well. Sydney Flanagan won the 100 with a time of 13.54 for the Macks. Baughman and Flanagan were second and fifth, respectively, behind Post in the long jump, Calvin Rineck was second in the boys long jump and Paige Smiskey earned a runner-up finish in the discus to go with her fourth in the shot put. The boys 1,600 relay team of Ben Siegenthaler, Rineck, Ryan McCarthy and Dan Anderson was second. Pfeifer finished third in the 800 with Isabelle Keck taking third in the pole vault and Baughman tying for third in the high jump. The boys 800 relay of Frederick Blair, Rineck, McCarthy and Joe Janus was fourth, Alex Tokarski earned a fourth-place finish in the 110 hurdles and Sophie Schmidgall came home fifth in the 800.

Carsen Hause brought home a conference champion for the hometown Orioles by winning the high jump with a height of 5-10. Cooper Nichols and Zack Boes tied for first place in the pole vault at a height of 11-6. Nichols was also second in the 400 with Maralyn Boettcher (200) and Leslie Derks (3,200) earning runner-up finishes in their respective events. Two Stanley-Boyd girls relay teams earned second-place finishes — the 3,200 team of Bethany Pilgrim, Adyson Gustafson, Janelle Schesel and Derks and the 1,600 unit of Boettcher, Pilgrim, Gustafson and Mahr. Derks was also third in the 1,600 and Pilgrim took third in the 800. Nic Schmelzer (300 hurdles) and Zachary Haas (3,200) earned thirds for the boys team and Teagen Becker tied for third in the high jump.

Boys relay teams in the 3,200 (Cameron Kohls, Candin Yeager, Reece Trunkel, Haas) and the 400 (Rudy Kletsch, Blake Mellor, Hause, Jake LaGrander) were each third and the boys 1,600 team of Trunkel, Aydden Marten, LaGrander and Schmelzer was fourth. Schesel (400) and Madden Mahr (long jump) took fourth in their respective events while Boettcher (100), Blake Mellor (100), Schesel (pole vault), Zack Ciszak (discus) and Chase Sturm (shot put) were fifth.

Thorp was led by a fourth-place finish for the girls 400 relay team of Sophie Bibeau, Miranda Boehlke, Pepper-Rae Werner and Arielle Tovar and a fifth from Daisy Bibeau in the 200.

Fall Creek swept the team championships with the boys scoring 214 points to best Eau Claire Regis in second (125), Stanley-Boyd in third (124), Bloomer in fourth (82), McDonell taking fifth (75), Cadott in sixth (61) and Thorp finishing eighth (five). The Cricket girls scored 205 points with Bloomer second (127), Stanley-Boyd third (82), Cadott fourth (77), McDonell fifth (75) and Thorp eighth (15).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.