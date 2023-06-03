LA CROSSE — The difference was noticeable.

One year ago Ava Krista experienced the state track and field championships for the first time.

This year she returned with a plan.

The Chi-Hi sophomore set a new school record in the triple jump on the way to a fourth-place finish in Division 1 on Saturday at the second and final day of the state track and field championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Krista was fourth with a top leap of 37-feet, 11-inches to finish behind Homestead's Anisa Barnett (38-10.25), DeForest's Anna Szepieniec (38-9.5) and Waukesha West's Nevia Levenhagen (37-11.75).

But the sophomore didn't just break her own school record, she demolished it by one feet and four inches on her second attempt of the day. Krista previously held the record at 36-7, a mark she set at regionals.

Krista eclipsed the previous school mark on each of her final five jumps with four of those jumps going at least 37 feet.

“I just knew coming into the meet I was seeded needed at ninth and I knew I had to go 37 (feet) to even keep my spot in finals and I knew I had to give it my all," Krista said.

Krista's top distance was well in front of Mukwonago's Ella Schueler in fifth (37-2.25) as the early strong jump gave her more confidence and placed her first after the first two flights.

“I just felt like the competition and it was time to go," Krista said. "Last meet of the season I had to give it my all.”

Krista finished 19th at state last year with a best jump of 34-10.75.

“Last year coming in I felt nervous just being a freshman, not knowing where anything is and being seeded close to last," Krista said. "This year the pressure was high but I do well under pressure and it was just really nice to go against some big competition.”

Early in the indoor season she moved within striking distance of the previously held school record but was unable to pass it until the first meet of the postseason. It was another strong effort on the state stage for Krista as the sophomore was a part of the Chi-Hi/McDonell gymnastics co-op finishing third as a team at the Division 1 state championships during the winter.

“It’s wonderful," Krista said. "I’m so excited for next year and I just can’t wait to see how the season goes.”

Chi-Hi sophomore Samuel Hebert finished ninth in the boys 400-meter dash with a time of 50.15 seconds as Wisconsin Lutheran's Daniel Fasani was victorious in 47.26, .01 seconds better than Waunakee senior Andrew Regnier. Hebert finished 10th in Friday night's preliminaries, advancing to the finals by .06 seconds.

Senior Thomas Clary capped his career by finishing 13th with a best throw of 51-3.25, which came on the second of his three throws. Hortonville's Ben Smith won the event in 66-11.5.

Fellow senior Natalie Schueller was in action in the pole vault but did not register a height, scratching out at 10-6. Schueller set the school record in the event at sectionals with a height of 9-9.

