LA CROSSE — High school goes by in a flash.

A flash nearly as fast as Brooklyn Sandvig.

The Chi-Hi senior capped her prolific track and field career on Saturday by winning her third straight Division 1 400-meter dash championship while finishing second in the 100 and 200 on the final day of the state track and field championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The senior three-peated as 400-meter dash state champion in her second of three races on the day with a time of 54.86 seconds, besting Whitefish Bay's Lola Kolawole (56.73) and Kaukauna junior Alexa Kinas (56.94). Her time was nearly identical to last year's title-winning effort of 54.83 seconds. Sandvig captured her first state championship in the 400 in 2021 in 58.57 when she edged Waunakee's Sarah Bova (58.59) and Chloe Larsen (58.64) with a tumble over the finish line in rainy conditions.

“The 4(00) is definitely a tough race," Sandvig said. "You have to be mentally in it. I know for a lot of people including me, I struggled with it with the mental game of the 4(00) and just overpowering that and trying to better yourself is what I’ve strived for.”

Kolawale bested Sandvig for the 100 and 200 titles a year after Sandvig beat Kolawale for both titles in 2022. Sandvig started the day by finishing second to Kolawole in the 100 as both seniors set a pace the rest of the field struggled to stay with. Kolawole won the race in 11.73 with Sandvig close behind at 11.81 with Holmen freshman Lydia Lazarescu third at 12.39. Kolawole (11.89) and Sandvig (12.00) both improved on their Friday prelim times where they were first and second, respectively.

Last year Sandvig bested Kolawole at the front for the 100 win and both runners improved on their 2022 times where Sandvig won in 11.84 and Kolawole was second at 12.33. Sandvig was also victorious in the 200 in 2022 (24.26) with Kolawole third (25.08).

“Me and Lola have definitely been friendly competitors for each other throughout our high school career and even AAU track," Sandvig said. "She definitely put in the work a lot this summer and you could tell on the track tonight she deserved everything she got. Super proud of her and knowing we’re on the same AAU team it’s incredible to see her grow throughout the winter and summer.”

Sandvig was in action Friday night with sprint preliminaries as well as the long jump where she entered with the second-best time from sectionals but scratched on all three of her jump attempts during flight competition.

“I definitely had some struggles throughout the weekend," Sandvig said. "All of it didn’t go as planned but that’s OK, you just have to drive through and focus on what’s next.”

Sandvig advanced to state in the 100, 200, 400 and long jump in each of her three seasons with the Cardinals after her 2020 freshman year was canceled amid the early rise of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a sophomore Sandvig opened eyes in her first-ever varsity meet when she set two school records in Menomonie. More records fell and championships were won.

But as she grew, Sandvig became more focused on her team and doing all she could to create a fun environment that would foster more enjoyment and participation. It also helped spark more success as the Cardinals sent a strong group of athletes to state after both the boys and girls teams won Big Rivers Conference championships for the first time since 1991 and the girls followed with a regional title.

During Friday evening's weather delay Sandvig had plenty of time to think about how fast time flies and how she was competing as a high schooler for the final time.

This fall she heads to Ames, Iowa to run in the Big 12 Conference with Iowa State University. She planning for plenty of quality time with family and friends before the next chapter again.

“Up and downs, there’s definitely mountains you have to climb," Sandvig said of high school. "Practices are going to be hard, easy, fun, enjoyable (and) difficult – but you just have to power through them and have a good time. Track goes by so fast and for me I think about I’m going to college this summer to compete.

"My high school’s over with and I miss it so much already and I just ran. Just enjoy every little moment you can.”

