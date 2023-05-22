HUDSON — The Chi-Hi girls track and field team backed up last Monday's Big Rivers Conference championship by winning a Division 1 regional team title on Monday at Division 1 regionals.

The Cardinals advanced a bevy of competitors to Thursday's sectionals at D.C. Everest with many top-4 finishes.

As a team the Cardinals scored 142.33 points to beat out Hudson (126) for the top spot.

The girls team won five events led by four from senior Brooklyn Sandvig. The four-time state champion swept the sprints with victories in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes with times of 12.43 seconds, 24.66 and 56.58, respectively. Sandvig was also victorious in the long jump with a top leap of 18-feet, 0.25-inches as she edged out teammate Ava Krista (17-9) for the top spot. Olivia Sedlacek was second to Sandvig in the 200 in 26.26 and Lydia Martin was fourth to advance to sectionals in the 400.

Krista won the other event for the girls by leaping to a win in the triple jump with a top leap of 37-0, edging out the school record previously held by Kacie Bertrand at 36-6.75 from 2014. Madison Hunt was fourth to advance to sectionals in the triple jump as well.

Ava Reuter was second in the shot put at 33-9.5 and the 800 relay team of Taylor Mosher, Hunt, Emma-Lyn Stephenson and Olivia Sedlacek finished runner-up in 1:47.08. Krista is also moving on in the high jump after taking third with a height of 5-feet and two pole vaulters are onto sectionals with Natalie Schueller (9-6) and Grace Gugel (9-0) taking third and fourth, respectively. The 3,200 relay team of Noelle Simetkosky, Abby Merconti, Susan Bergeman and Libby Spitz was third in 11:37.86.

The 400 relay team of Mosher, Hunt, Stephenson and Sedlacek is moving on by the slimmest of margins after finishing in 51.315 seconds, .005 ahead of River Falls. Allison Widiker also earned a close advancement by taking fourth in the 100 hurdles in 17.42, .19 seconds ahead of Eau Claire Memorial's CiCi Crawford.

The boys team was second with 96 points behind New Richmond (131) and in front of Hudson (94) and Eau Claire Memorial (93) and will have many competitors vying for state spots on Thursday.

Four victories led the way for the boys team. Samuel Hebert won the 400 in 51.09 with Ethan Faschingbauer third (51.57), Kansas Smith (42-5.5) and Christian Crumbaker (41-0.5) finished first and second, respectively, in the triple jump and Thomas Clary won the shot put in 50-10. The 1,600 relay team of Hebert, Faschingbauer, Mason Howard and Benjamin Cihasky powered to victory in 3:25.73.

Overall the boys have three relays moving on to sectionals after the 400 team of Jackson LeMay, Wesley Tanzer, Jackson Bohland and Carter Bowe was second in 44.41 and the 3,200 team of Howard, Cihasky, Mason Fredrickson and Jake Mason came home third in 8:22.23.

Kansas Smith (20-7.25) was third in the long jump while Simon Fish (300 hurdles) and Collin Clary (pole vault) were fourth in their respective events to advance.

