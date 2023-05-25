Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SCHOFIELD — A pair of school records fell on Thursday while the Chi-Hi track and field team advanced several athletes to state with a strong performance at Division 1 sectionals.

Natalie Schueller broke her own school record in the girls pole vault with a height of 9-feet, 9-inches as the senior finished third in the event to advance to state with teammate Grace Gugel taking eighth. The 3,200 relay team of Mason Howard, Benjamin Cihasky, Mason Fredrickson and Jake Mason was third in 8:05.58 to set a new record on the way to La Crosse.

Overall the girls team won four events including a sweep of the sprints for Brooklyn Sandvig. The Iowa State commit won the 100 (11.91), 200 (24.66) and 400 (54.55) dashes and was also second in the long jump (18-7.25). Sandvig will be joined at state in the 200 by teammate Olivia Sedlacek after the sophomore finished third in 26.36. Ava Krista is heading back to state in the triple jump after winning the event with a top leap of 36-2.25 with teammate Madison Hunt eighth.

Taylor Mosher, Hunt, Emma-Lyn Stephenson and Sedlacek teamed up to take fifth in the 800 relay and sixth in the 400 relay. Noelle Simetkosky, Abby Merconti, Susan Bergeman and Libby Spitz were fifth in the 3,200 relay and Krista was fifth in the long jump and tied for sixth in the high jump. Lydia Martin (400) and Ava Reuter (shot put) were each sixth in their respective events and Allison Widiker was eighth in the 100 hurdles.

As a team Chi-Hi finished second with 86 points as Marshfield (95) won the team crown.

The boys 1,600-meter relay team of Samuel Hebert, Ethan Faschingbauer, Howard and Cihasky was victorious in 3:26.64 seconds, edging River Falls (3:26.73) for the top spot.

In addition to the sectional champion 1,600 relay, the Cardinal boys moved on three individuals and a relay by virtue of top-three finishes. Hebert was second in the 400 in 50.12 with Faschingbauer fourth while Kansas Smith is heading to state in the triple jump after registering a distance of 43-5.5 with Christian Crumbaker fifth. Thomas Clary qualified for state in the shot put after a runner-up effort with his toss of 54-1.25 and

Smith just missed state in the long jump after taking fourth with Collin Clary fifth (pole vault), Simon Fish seventh (300 hurdles) and the 400 relay team of Jackson LeMay, Wesley Tanzer, Jackson Bohland and Carter Bowe eighth.

Chi-Hi was third in the boys standings with 61 points, trailing only Stevens Point (133) and D.C. Everest (95).

