LA CROSSE — Chi-Hi sophomore Samuel Hebert advanced to Saturday's Division 1 state finals in the 400-meter dash after taking 10th on Friday evening on the first day of the state track and field championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Hebert timed in at 50.39 seconds to finish .06 seconds ahead of Verona's Alex Klimm for the final qualifying spot. Waunakee senior Andrew Regnier had the fastest time in the preliminaries at 47.48 seconds, .02 seconds better than Wisconsin Lutheran senior Daniel Fasani.

The boys 1,600 relay team of Ethan Faschingbauer, Benjamin Cihasky, Mason Howard and Cihasky missed the finals after taking 13th with a time of 3:26.95. West De Pere was first in 3:20.72.

The boys 3,200 relay finished in 23rd place with a time of 8:15.35. The team of Benjamin Cihasky, Mason Fredrickson, Jake Mason and Mason Howard set a new school record time at sectionals at 8:05.58 and ran in the second of the two heats.

Senior Kansas Smith finished 23rd in the triple jump with a best leap of 40-feet, 8.5-inches, which came on his first of three jumps. Smith scratched on his other two attempts. Smith set the school record in the event with a jump of 44-6 earlier this season.

Athletes had to work through two weather delays — one for each session — and a light outage on the track at 11 p.m.

Coming Saturday

Three Chi-Hi athletes will be in action for the first time as Natalie Schueller, Thomas Clary and Ava Krista compete in field events.

Schueller will be in action the pole vault while Clary competes with the third heat in shot put. Ava Krista returns to the state meet in the triple jump. Schueller and Krista set new school records in their events earlier this postseason.

IN PHOTOS: Division 1 state track and field championships 6-2-23 Division 1 state track and field championships 6-2-23 Division 1 state track and field championships 6-2-23 Division 1 state track and field championships 6-2-23 Division 1 state track and field championships 6-2-23 Division 1 state track and field championships 6-2-23 Division 1 state track and field championships 6-2-23 Division 1 state track and field championships 6-2-23 Division 1 state track and field championships 6-2-23 Division 1 state track and field championships 6-2-23 Division 1 state track and field championships 6-2-23 Division 1 state track and field championships 6-2-23 Division 1 state track and field championships 6-2-23 Division 1 state track and field championships 6-2-23 Division 1 state track and field championships 6-2-23 Division 1 state track and field championships 6-2-23 Division 1 state track and field championships 6-2-23