Prep Track and Field Division 1 State: Chi-Hi's Sandvig earns 400-meter title with fall at the line as a part of four-podium finish performance

LA CROSSE — Brooklyn Sandvig wasn't exactly sure what happened.
But what she knew was she was a champion.
The Chi-Hi sophomore earned the Division 1 state championship in the 400-meter dash on Saturday in memorable fashion as she fell at the finish line but still managed to edge the Waunakee duo of Sarah Bova and Chloe Larsen for the championship.
Overall Sandvig earned four podium finishes as a part of a busy final day of the state track and field championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium as the sophomore also earned third-place finishes in the 200 and 100 and a fifth in the long jump.
The trouble for Sandvig started as she started down the front stretch of the 400 when she said her vision started to blur.
“The last 100 of that 400…something just wasn’t clicking," Sandvig said. "My head was out of it and it just wasn’t there for me.”
As she led the Waunkee duo by a few strides with the finish line within reach Sandvig tumbled overall and fell to the track hard. But the sophomore did so as she crossed the finish line and after a few tense moments as she laid on the ground she received medical attention and her state-winning time of 58.57 seconds flashed on the big screen.
“I definitely took a digger. But it was OK," Sandvig said. "It’s definitely going to be a fun story to tell in the future.”
Sandvig edged Bova by .02 seconds and Larsen by .07 seconds as Sandvig dethroned Larsen, the defending champion in the race from 2019.
“I was definitely shocked. I thought the girl on my right that was right behind me (Bova) definitely would’ve passed me right there and I’m just super grateful I did get that opportunity to win," Sandvig said. "I was super shocked seeing the time overall on that.”
Rainy weather throughout the day made competing a challenge for all the competitors but didn't keep Sandvig from a strong set of performances. Her day started by advancing to the finals in the 100, 200 and long jump. She was fifth in the long jump with a best leap of 17-feet, 5-inches which came on her first jump of the finals. Wisconsin Lutheran's Jaiah Hopf won the long jump with a top leap of 19-1.
Sandvig started her finals on the track by taking third in the 100 in 12.43 as Wauwatosa's Jetta Mays earned the victory in 11.86 with Whitefish Bay's Lola Kolawole second at 12.34.
Following Sandvig's victorious fall in the 400 she had to refocus for her final event of the day with the 200 finals. The four-time regional and sectional champion was no worse for the wear from her winning tumble as she was third in that event in 26.08 as the senior Mays won in 24.59 with Kolawole second at 25.60.
“I felt good," Sandvig said about going into the 200. "Every race I’m more worried about the 400, that’s my go-to to be worried about and then I just know once the 400 is done I just have to kick it in gear for like half a 400 and it’ll be done. I just always relate it back to my 400.”
Chi-Hi coach Becky Nette's first thought after Sandvig completed the race was for the sophomore's well being but said Sandvig's performances throughout the day not only showed her talent, but her competitive drive.
“She has so much grit and competitiveness in her and it just showed that she’s had a tough today," Nette said "She had prelims for the 100, prelims for the 200, finals for the 100, six long jumps and then to come out and run what she ran (in the 400) in the conditions she ran, it just says that she’s a competitor and she is willing to leave it all out on the track no matter what the conditions are.”
Sandvig is the fifth Chi-Hi girls state champion in school history and the first since Lisa Jolicoeur won the Division 1 shot put title in 1996.
She started her first season of prep track and field by setting two school records at a meet in late April in Menomonie. Sandvig earned four Big Rivers Conference championships in her state events to cap the regular season and broke three Big Rivers Conference and three school records in those victories.
“My main goal was the make it on the podium, so to know I made it on the podium in all four of my events is just mind blowing a little bit," Sandvig said.
Sandvig exits her first season of high school track with sky high goals going forward, but for now she's going to take a little time off and get some new shoes after her kicks from a busy Saturday in the dirt and on the track were worn out.
“I’m so excited for next year," Sandvig said. "I’m going to have new shoes (and) just hopefully be even faster.”
Warwick 13th in 110 hurdle trials
Chi-Hi junior Brayden Warwick took 13th in the 110 hurdle trials as he was in action in both hurdle matchups.
Warwick timed in at 15.79 to take 13th, missing out on advancing to the finals by .13 seconds as Brookfield East's Riley Mueller earned the 10th and final transfer spot at 15.66. Onalaska's Landon Peterson went on to win the 110 state championship with a time of 14.43.
The junior was also 19th in the 300 hurdles in 42.29 as Ashwaubenon's Luke Schroeder won the event in 30.07.
Boys 3,200 relay takes 23rd
The Chi-Hi boys 3,200 relay team of Ryan Beranek, Logan Scott, Benjamin Cihasky and Mason Howard finished in 23rd place in their event to start the day.
The quartet timed in at 8:33.64 from the first of two heats.
The Arrowhead team of Jakob Pardun, Joseph Natalizio, Seth Ray and Charlie Wesley won the championship with a time of 7:52.14.
Chi-Hi advances to state with a second-place finish at sectionals.
“I think given the weather conditions today and every little adverse thing we’ve had to deal with today it shows how kids have to adapt and they have to be willing to move and go with the flow and it really showed today," Nette said of the team's efforts.
Photos: WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships 6-26-21
