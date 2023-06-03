LA CROSSE — Chi-Hi senior Brooklyn Sandvig will get the chance to defend all three of her Division 1 state track and field titles after strong efforts in Friday's preliminaries.

Sandvig finished near the top in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter preliminaries and will have a fast and busy Saturday on the second day at the track and field championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The two-time 400 state champion looked the part in Friday's prelims as she was the fastest with a time of 55.65 seconds, more than 1.3 seconds faster than second-place Lola Kolawole of Whitefish Bay (56.98).

Sandvig started the night by taking second in the 100 preliminaries with a time of 12.00, .11 seconds behind Kolawole with both runners more than a half second ahead of the rest of the pack.

Sandvi was also second in the 200 with a time of 24.73, winning her heat before Kolawole edged Sandvig for first in the prelims with a time of 24.66 in heat three. Chi-Hi sophomore Olivia Sedlacek ran in the same heat of the 200 as Sandvig and finished 22nd with a time of 26.69 to cap a strong second season.

The Iowa State University commit did not register a length in the long jump, scratching in all three of her preliminary attempts. Sandvig finished fourth in the long jump at state last year.

Saturday's second day of the state tournament will feature a slightly altered schedule to accommodate Friday's late night. Division 1 track athletes will run their finals following a 45 minute warmup after Division 2 and 3 go through their full schedule of events. Division 2 and 3 track and field and Division 1 field events will be run as normal.

