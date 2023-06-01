The Chi-Hi track and field program is sending a strong contingent of athletes to this weekend's Division 1 state championships in La Crosse.

Seven athletes in individual competition and a pair of boys relays will make for a busy Friday and Saturday for the Cardinals.

Chi-Hi senior Brooklyn Sandvig will be as busy as anyone as she competes in four events after winning sectional titles in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes and finished second in the long jump. The four-time state champion Sandvig entered the season with the same goals as always — improve, hit personal marks and have fun. But this year the Iowa State commit has focused more of her time on being a leader for a talented and in spots younger roster.

“I wanted the team to be more involved," Sandvig said. "I wanted people to enjoy track, see what it’s really like to have some fun and I think I definitely helped out a lot and there were some great freshmen that also helped out and there was just a good family mentality this year and that’s what I was going for.”

The large group of state-bound athletes is invigorating for all around the program including Sandvig who will have a busy Friday with her four events as she competes in sprint prelims and the long jump. If all goes as planned, Sandvig will be able to focus Saturday just on defending her three sprint titles and going for a three-peat in the 400. But Sandvig views this weekend as more than just her work on the track and pit.

“This weekend is going to be a big weekend for me," Sandvig said. "I’m definitely more excited that we have a bigger team this year. It’ll be more cheerful and I’m going to go out and give it all I got. Everyone’s going to go out and have a good time. I’m excited to see how this goes.”

Sandvig will be joined by teammate Olivia Sedlacek in the 200 after the sophomore finished third to Sandvig and Merrill's Madison Crossman at sectionals. Sedlacek advanced to sectionals as a freshman and was also a part of a pair of relays advancing to sectionals for the Cardinal girls. The sophomore is a big part of the team's stellar sprinter group that helped the girls win both Big Rivers and regional team championships. Both Sedlacek and Sandvig had high expectations for the sophomore coming into the year and both are pleased to see Sedlacek reach them.

Sandvig and Sedlacek will both run in the second of three heats in the 200 on Friday with hopes of running together again on Saturday.

“I had high expectations for myself and I wanted to meet those goals so I’m just so glad I did," Sedlacek said.

Senior Natalie Schueller will cap her career at state on Saturday when she competes in the pole vault during the second day of competition. Schueller punched her ticket to state by taking third at sectionals with a school-record distance of 9-feet, 9-inches. Schueller, sophomore Grace Gugel and senior Natalee Weiss scored big points for the Cardinals in the pole vault to help with the conference and regional titles and Schueller said working with the event group has been helpful for all involved.

For Schueller it is her second trip to a state meet this school year as last fall the senior was a part of the Chi-Hi equestrian team that won its ninth consecutive WIHA state championship in Madison.

“It’s definitely cool to be able to go to state twice in one year," Schueller said. "I’ve been to state for the equestrian team so many years but going for track is so much different.”

Ava Krista is making a return trip to state in the triple jump after winning the sectional title with a leap of 36-2.25. Krista finished 19th last year at state with a leap of 34-10.75 and will jump with the second of three flights on Saturday. The sophomore set a new school record in the event at regionals with her jump of 36-7 after jumps early in the season had her on the verge of taking the spot.

“It feels like a relief to get the school record," Krista said. "It’s been something I’ve wanted all year and I was consistently jumping below it. But going into the state meet having the school record makes me more confident I can PR again and break it again.”

Like Schueller, Krista is competing in her second state tournament of the season. During the winter Krista and the Chi-Hi/McDonell gymnastics co-op finished third at the Division 1 state team championships. Individually Krista was 15th all-around including an eighth-place effort on the uneven bars.

Two relays will be in action for the boys team on Friday starting with the 3,200 team in the first on-track event of the Division 1 afternoon session. The team of Mason Howard, Mason Fredrickson, Jake Mason and Benjamin Cihasky punched their ticket to state after taking third at sectionals, setting a new school record with a time of 8:05.58.

“I think we all thought it was going to be a little slower than that," Howard said. "But we all stepped up to the challenge and a school record time, it’s awesome to run that and to be in that top pack the whole race at least me being the last runner it was really exciting to watch. And then staying in it, it was awesome.”

“Everyone did what they were supposed to do, even a little bit more to contribute to that time," Mason added.

The 3,200 relay will run in the second timed final alongside the other fastest qualifiers in the state. Chi-Hi enters with the 12th fastest qualifying time out of 25 runners but the team believes it can pick up some more time, set a new school record and be in the hunt for a top-six position on the podium.

Following that race Howard and Cihasky will have a little downtime before returning to the track for the 1,600 relay preliminaries with Samuel Hebert and Ethan Faschingbauer to cap the first day. The quartet have been on a run as of late, coming together to win the Big Rivers Conference championship which lifted the boys team to the league title before capturing regional and sectional championships last week.

“We feel on top of the world," Hebert said of the team's hot streak. "Fast.”

The relay will run in the second of three heat races with the goal of running fast enough to race for place on Saturday. In addition, the sophomore Hebert is also running in the 400 prelims on Friday after taking second at sectionals in 50.12. Hebert and Faschingbauer finished second and fourth, respectively, at sectionals and are a natural fit in bringing their 400 speed to the four-lap relay.

“It feels right at home for me and Ethan," Hebert said. "It feels natural. It feels good.”

Kansas Smith will be in action to start the first day as he his the triple jump pits to compete by virtue of his second-place finish at sectionals. Smith set a new school record in the event earlier this year at 44-6 and will compete at state for the first time.

Ditto for fellow senior Thomas Clary who will be in action early Saturday in the shot put after finishing second at sectionals where Clary unleashed a personal record throw of 54-1.25.

“Everything just felt right Thursday," Clary said of sectionals. "Everything felt perfect. I’ve been throwing a bit shorter in practice so throwing a two-foot PR kinda came out of nowhere but it’s nice to have that competition, that adrenaline pumping through me.”

Smith, Clary and the other Chi-hi seniors will enter their time as Cardinals in a place every track and field athlete wants to be this time of year — state.

“It’s awesome," Smith said. "There’s not really a better way to end the year.”

“It’s sweet knowing I can go on and there’s not really a lot of pressure (but) in a way there is pressure to go down there and perform the best I can and hopefully get a few PRs," Clary added.

