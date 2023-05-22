COLBY — The Stanley-Boyd boys track and field team just missed out on a Division 2 regional championship Monday by finishing second to Lakeland Union.

The Orioles scored 145 points with Lakeland tallying 149 to take the top spot. Stanley-Boyd's effort was fueled by a number of top-four finishes that will have the Orioles busy at Thursday's sectional in Arcadia.

Five Stanley-Boyd athletes earned victory in individual competition along with the boys advancing three relays to sectionals. Nic Schmelzer won the 110-meter hurdles in 17.25 seconds and was also second in the 300 hurdles (44.31) with Aydden Marten third (45.15). Simon Polman won the 100 in 11.44, Madden Mahr was victorious in the 23.55, Zack Boes had the top height in the pole vault (13-feet) and Chase Sturm won the shot put in 45-0.25.

Lucas Walker advanced in three events after finishing second in the 800 (2:03.23) and 1,600 (4:42.11) and third in the 3,200 (10:28.17). Zach Ciszak was second in the discus (128-11) and the 400 relay team of Jake LaGrander, Madden Mahr, Carson Hodowanic and Simon Polman was second in 44.69. The 3,200 relay team of Breckin Burzynski, Ethan Ellis, Zachary Haas and Candin Yeager (9:11.52) and 800 team of Cole Brenner, Hodowanic, Mahr and Polman (1:33.42) were each third.

Teagen Becker captured a regional championship in the high jump to lead the Oriole girls team. The senior Becker won the event with a height of 5-feet.

The 3,200 relay team of Janelle Schesel, Adyson Gustafson, Elena Trevino and Bethany Pilgrim were third in 10:46.35 while Pilgrim (400), Lula Chwala (300 hurdles) and the 1,600 relay team of Macie LaGrander, Addison Mahr, Becker and Pilgrim were each fourth to advance. Stanley-Boyd was eighth in girls team scoring with 67 points as Northland Pines (107) edged Mosinee (101.5) for first.

Bloomer's Rubenzer wins two regional titles

At Durand, Isabel Rubenzer scored two regional championships for the Blackhawks.

Rubenzer won the long (15-11) and triple (34-1.25) jumps for Bloomer and was also third in the shot put (32-9.75). Makaiah Kempe was second in the 100 hurdles (16.33) and third to Rubenzer in the triple jump (32-9). The 400 relay team of Jensyn Skaar, Kempe, Faith Bowe and Rubenzer finished third (52.24) and Danielle Latz was fourth in the high jump (4-10). The Bloomer girls finished third in team scoring with 78.5 points behind Prescott (143) and Baldwin-Woodville (109.5).

Lucas Anderson scored a regional title in the 1,600 in 4:30.74 with teammate Anders Michaelsen third (4:32.16) to lead the Bloomer boys. Seth Rogge (10:15.05) and Anderson (10:18.02) were 2-3 in the 3,200 while the 3,200 relay team of Zechariah Anderson, Dominick Meisner, Rogge and Clayne Swartz was third in 8:53.68. Michaelsen was also third in the 800 in 2:04.60.

Bloomer was eighth in boys team scoring with 56 points as Elk Mound (128) bested Somerset (112) atop the standings.

