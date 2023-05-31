Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

As Bloomer junior Lucas Anderson prepares for this week’s Division 2 state track and field championships in La Crosse, the runner has more than a strong finish in mind.

Anderson is chasing school history as he closes in on the Bloomer’s 1,600-meter run record.

It’s a mark that has stood for a while, set by Allan Lindsley in 1987 at 4 minutes, 25.5 seconds. Anderson finished third at Thursday’s Division 2 sectional in Arcadia in 4:27.77, closely behind Lakeland Union junior Owen Clark (4:26.12) and Mauston senior Eli Boppart (4:26.68) to advance to state for the first time. It was an improvement of nearly three seconds from Anderson’s regional championship time (4:30.74) on Monday in Durand.

Overall it’s the seventh-fastest time among the 16 runners who will take the track for four laps in Saturday’s championship race at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

But Anderson will not be heading to La Crosse alone, as fellow junior Anders Michaelsen will compete in Saturday’s 800 finals following his third place at sectionals. Michaelsen finished in 2:00.94, 0.17 seconds behind Prescott junior Breckin Schommer in second and a little more than a second behind La Crosse Logan senior Dominic Kreiling (1:59.92).

Michaelsen and Stanley-Boyd junior Lucas Walker will run in the first of two timed finals of the boys 800 on Saturday.

Distance running success is nothing new to Anderson and Michaelsen, who led the charge as the Blackhawks won the Cloverbelt Conference cross country championship last fall before taking third at sectionals. Michaelsen advanced to the Division 2 state championships individually where he finished 21st out of 152 runners.

This spring Anderson and Michaelsen teamed with Seth Rogge and Zechariah Anderson to win the Western Cloverbelt championship in the 3,200 relay before focusing on individual events for the postseason. Anderson, Michaelsen, McDonell senior Paul Pfeifer and Walker were the top four finishers in the 1,600 at the conference championships on May 16, where a late surge edged Pfeifer past Anderson and Michaelsen for the victory.

All four will be in action this weekend at state this weekend with Pfeifer qualifying for the 1,600 and 3,200 in Division 3.

