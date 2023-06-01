The spring track and field season hasn't always been kind to Teagen Becker.

But the Stanley-Boyd senior will cap her prep career on the state's biggest stage when she competes in the Division 2 high jump for the Orioles on Saturday at the state championships in La Crosse at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

This fall Becker will head to Florida to play basketball at Division II Flagler College. Known for her ability on the court, Becker is also an accomplished jumper for the Orioles and is onto state after taking fourth place at last Thursday's sectionals in Arcadia with a height of 5-feet. Becker has jumped as high as 5-1 this spring and won the regional championship at five feet on May 22 in Colby.

Becker missed her freshman year of track due to the initial rise of the COVID-19 pandemic and was putting together a strong sophomore campaign in 2021 but suffered a leg injury while competing in the hurdles at Division 2 regionals after advancing to sectionals in the high jump with a second-place finish. Becker returned for her junior season where she once again made it to sectionals but tied for 13th place. Becker will start competition on Saturday morning as Division 2 is the first of three divisions to compete during the second and final day of the state championships.

Zack Boes is making a return trip to state in the pole vault thanks to a special qualifying standard. The junior finished fifth in the event at sectionals with a height of 13-feet. But since that height was even with the same height that won a championship in another section, Boes received the special exemption and is seeded eighth for Saturday's competition.

Boes finished 15th at state last year, clearing 12 feet.

Lucas Walker will run at state for the first time after taking fourth in the 800-meter run at last Thursday's sectionals. Walker has been one of Chippewa County's top distance runners this spring and will compete alongside a familiar face in the first of two timed finals on Saturday with Bloomer junior Anders Michaelsen in the same race.

Walker ranks among Chippewa County leaders in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 this spring in a group that includes several state-qualifying runners.

One Stanley-Boyd competitor who will not be in action is Simon Polman. The senior finished third in the 100 at sectionals in 11.33 and was a key part of a strong Stanley-Boyd boy sprint group this spring. But the Netherlands foreign exchange student's student visa expired earlier this week and Polman opted to return home in lieu of exploring the difficult process of extending it to compete this weekend.

IN PHOTOS: Western Cloverbelt Conference track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23