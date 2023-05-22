TONY — The McDonell boys track and field team grabbed a Division 3 regional team championship on the final event of the night Monday.

The Macks scored 96 points to edge out Owen-Withee (93) and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (89) for the top spot as a second-place finish by the 1,600-meter relay team of Alex Tokarski, Calvin Rineck, Ben Siegenthaler and Paul Pfeifer moved the Macks from behind the Blackhawks in team scoring to out front. The team timed in at nine minutes, 40.18 seconds to finish .05 seconds behind Chetek-Weyerhauser in first.

"The bottom line on it was it was a good team effort overall," McDonell coach Marty Bushland said.

Pfeifer grabbed two victories in solo competition for the Macks as he won the 1,600 (4:45.53) and 3,200 (10:41.33) to provide additional strong points in the close victory. The 3,200 relay team of Corbin Holm, Jack Hanson, Joe McBride and Owen Clark was second in 9:48.39 with Tokarski finishing second in both the 110 (16.82) and 300 hurdles (44.69) and Rineck finishing as runner-up in the long jump (18-feet, 7-inches). Andrew Thaler was third to Pfeifer in the 3,200 (10:48.50) and the 800 relay team of Rineck, Siegenthaler, Frederick Blair and Dawson Moulton finished fourth to take the last advancement spot.

"It was fun to see so many kids do their best at the end of the season," Bushland said. "We're all in good shape and hopefully we can see a few more people advance to the next level (at sectionals)," Bushland said.

Cornell/Lake Holcombe finished fifth (77) on the strength of five event victories. Trent Nitek won the 100 (10.91) and 200 (22.17) sprints and teamed up with Blake Anders, Dylan Bowe and Avery Turany to win the 800 relay in 1:33.88. Bowe won the 300 hurdles in 44.63 and teamed with Brandon Moore, Turany and Anders to take the top spot in the 400 relay (46.47). Turany was second in the pole vault (12-0) and Anders was runner-up in the triple jump (39-6) to move onto Thursday's sectional in Cameron.

Cadott was sixth (62) and led by two victories for Peter Weir as the senior won the 400 (51.96) and 800 (2:00.11). Easton Goodman was third in the 100 (11.81) and long jump (18-6.5) and Wyatt Engel finished third in the 110 hurdles (18.11). The 3,200 relay team of Jacob Rowe, Zach Kroeplin, Ty Rowe and Saibyn Will (9:51.58) and the 1,600 team of Nick Fasbender, Cole Malecki, Goodmann and Weir (3:46.07) were each third.

New Auburn came home ninth (22) on the strength of Andrew Gotham in the throws as the sophomore won the shot put (45-6) and was second in the discus (118-8). Gilman was 10th (19) as Quintin Franzen advanced by taking fourth in the 300 hurdles. Thorp was 11th (8) and is onto sectionals in two events as Logan Hanson was fourth in the 400 and also teamed with Braxton Starck, Evan Hoehn and Daniel Mathison to take fourth in the 400 relay.

The Cadott girls finished second in team scoring with 113 points behind Ladysmith (147). As a team the Hornets won three events with Iszy Sonnentag winning the 100 hurdles in 15.83, Lucy Lindeman taking top spot in the discus with a best throw of 110-2 and Jaycee Stephens, Taylor Hager, Lilly Spaeth and Sonnentag ending with a 1,600 relay win in 4:18.06. Sonnentag was also second in the 400 (59.22) and triple jump (33-11) as was Stephens behind Sonnentag in the 100 hurdles (16.77) to go with a third in the 300 hurdles (49.60). Lyla Weggen and Cortney Weggen are each moving on after taking third and fourth, respectively, in the 3,200 with Lyla Weggen also fourth in the 1,600. The 3,200 relay team of Kendall Webster, Josie Roth, Mia Weggen and Lindeman was third (11:34.01) and the 400 relay team of Keira Urbanek, Arianna Goodman, Tarynn Donahue and Hager was third (57.19).

McDonell was third behind Cadott with 100 points. The Macks crowned one regional champion as Christie Abbe won the 3,200 in 13:38.18 to go with four runner-up finishes — the 3,200 relay team of Sophie Schmidgall, Adrianna Bresina, Eva Bushman and Olivia Heidtke (11:33.96), the 800 team of Kali Goulet, Isabelle Keck, Anna Thaler and Elyse Bushman (1:52.46), Goulet in the 100 (13.13) and Keck in the pole vault (8-6). Elyse Bushman was third in both the 100 (16.83) and 300 (48.86) hurdles, Abbe was third in the 1,600 (6:19.30), Thaler came home third in the triple jump (32-11) and Bresina was fourth in the 400.

Cornell/Lake Holcombe (44) edged out Gilman (42) for sixth. Emma Lechleitner won the 300 hurdles in 48.54 to edge out Bushman and Stephens and also finished 3-4 with Marcella Boehm in the 200. Lauren Samardzich was third in the 800 (2:36.56), the 800 relay team of Lechleitner, Haily Duffy, Samardzich and Boehm was third (1:52.81) and Boehm was also fourth in the 100 hurdles. Gracie Tallier won the 100 (12.71) and 200 (26.22) for Gilman while Bailey Angell was victorious in the shot put (37-5) and was second in the discus (107-4). Claire Drier finished third in the long jump (16-2.25), fourth in the 300 hurdles and teamed with Jaylen Copenhaver, Kyra Rabuck and Tallier to advance with a fourth in the 1,600 relay.

Thorp was ninth (18) with Anna Ciolkosz (high jump) and the 400 relay team of Sophie Bibeau, Miranda Boehlke, Arielle Tovar and Daisy Bibeau moving on after finishing fourth in their respective events. New Auburn was 11th (11) with no sectional qualifiers and was led by Morgan Berg sixth in the discus, Lauren Allison sixth in the 800 and the 400 relay team of Allison, Berg, Aliya North and Kyra North finishing sixth.

IN PHOTOS: Western Cloverbelt Conference track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23 Western Cloverbelt track and field championships 5-16-23