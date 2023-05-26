Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CAMERON — When a gameplan is successful, there's no reason to change it.

Even when the athletes are different.

McDonell senior Paul Pfeifer followed a familiar plan for the distance program and took his time before surging to the finish for a pair of runner-up finishes on Thursday at the Division 3 track and field sectionals, advancing to state in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.

Pfeifer grabbed his first runner-up in the one mile race, timing in at four minutes, 33.44 seconds to finish hot on the heels of Solon Springs' Isaac Dickenson (4:32.95) and just in front of Mondovi's Landon Clark (4:33.72) to move onto state for the first time. The senior came back later in the two mile to use a similar tactic, riding outside the top four before the closing laps where he made his move. Dickenson took the 3,200 as well in 10:04.51 with Pfeifer (10:07.25), Clark (10:07.47), Grantsburg's Connor Quimby (10:07.73) and Ladysmith's Gavin Stewart (10:08.11) all jockeying for position with state berths on the line for the top-four finishers.

“Especially in the two mile it’s so long you don’t want to burn yourself out," Pfeifer said. "It’s such an important meet that everyone is super jittery so they go out really fast.”

Pfeifer leads a solid contingent of Macks that will be in action at state next Friday and Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse. Freshman Elyse Bushman earned a runner-up finish in the girls 300 hurdles, timing in at 46.97 seconds to finish behind defending state runner-up Ava Washburn of Webster as the senior timed in at 45.37. Bushman is onto state in two events as the freshman teamed with senior Isabelle Keck and juniors Kali Goulet and Anna Thaler to take fourth in the 800 relay. The team improved on its seed time by more than two seconds, coming into the race with the eighth best time in the field.

“I was told everybody would have to PR to be able to make it to state and I was like oh my gosh, I don’t know," Thaler said. "But with running it I was thinking I don’t want to have any regrets afterwards so I put everything I got into it and afterwards I didn’t have any regrets so it worked out well.”

Thaler is also onto state in the triple jump after taking fourth with a best leap of 34-feet, 10.75-inches — an improvement of nearly two feet from her regional distance of 32-11 — as Washburn (37-0.25) and Cadott's Iszy Sonnentag (36-1.25) were first and second, respectively. Keck is also onto state in the pole vault after taking third at 10-feet behind Fall Creek's Alena Sanfelippo (11-0) and Glenwood City's Haylie Hanna (10-6).

After disappointing heights at the Western Cloverbelt Conference championships and regionals, McDonell coach Marty Bushland said Keck came through in a big spot and believes she has more to show at state.

“She’s ready to do big things," Bushland said of Keck.

Junior Alex Tokarski will join teammates at state after finishing third in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.88 to end up behind Chetek-Weyerhaeuser's Lawson Davis (15.05) and Mondovi's Jarod Falkner (15.78). Tokarski was also sixth in the 300 hurdles and teamed with Calvin Rineck, Ben Siegenthaler and Pfeifer to finish fifth in the 1,600 relay in 3:34.08, less than a second and a half behind Fall Creek (3:32.76) for the final state spot.

The 1,600 team finished second at regionals and according to one set of results showed the McDonell boys as regional champions before the final results were posted by the WIAA later showing the Macks behind Chetek-Weyerhaeuser and Owen-Withee in third place.

Bushman was sixth in the 100 hurdles while Goulet came home 10th in the 100. The girls 3,200 relay team of Sophie Schmidgall, Adrianna Bresina, Eva Bushman and Olivia Heidtke was 10th, Christie Abbe finished 11th in the 1,600 and 3,200 and Bresina was also 14th in the 400.

On the boys side Rineck was ninth in the long jump, the 3,200 relay team of Corbin Holm, Jack Hanson, Joe McBride and Owen Clark was 10th, Andrew Thaler was 11th in the 3,200 and the 800 relay team of Rineck, Siegenthaler, Frederic Blair and Dawson Moulton was 11th.

The McDonell boys were 11th as a team with 29 points as Fall Creek (57) edged Glenwood City (53) for the team title. The Fall Creek girls (93.5) rolled past Webster (54.5) for the girls title with McDonell 13th (27).