CAMERON — Andrew Gotham set an early tone that carried the New Auburn sophomore to a Division 3 sectional championship in the boys shot put on Thursday afternoon.

Gotham unleashed a throw of 48-feet, 11.5-inches on his second throw of the day which proved to be his best as he beat out Siren's Derek Thiex (48-6.75) and Fall Creek's Ryan Whittlinger (48-6.5) for the top spot to advance to next weekend's state championships in La Crosse.

One of just three sophomores in the shot put field, Gotham showed no signs of intimidation as he outdueled seniors Thiex and Whittlinger on the way to state for the first time.

“I’m just surprised and happy," Gotham said after the win.

Gotham finished seventh in the shot put at sectionals a year ago as the only freshman in the field before putting together a dominant sophomore campaign this spring. He won the shot put (45-6) and was second in the discus (118-08) at Monday's regionals at Flambeau and was eighth in the discus on Thursday with a best toss of 126-08 as Hurley's Collin Thier (149-11) and Whittlinger (138-07) were first and second, respectively.

“He had some high goals and didn’t quite make it in the discus," New Auburn coach Keenan Dahl said of Gotham. "He made the finals threw 126 today and wasn’t quite good enough to advance but he’s better at the shot obviously. He was pretty fired up today. He wants to hit 50 feet. Hopefully we can push for that next week.”

Gotham was seeded fourth entering sectionals and came into Thursday second to also state-bound Chi-Hi senior Thomas Clary on the Chippewa County shot put honor roll for the spring.

Gotham was the only Trojan athlete to advance out to regionals and will now give the New Auburn program a state qualifier for a second year in a row. Triton Robey tied for fifth in the pole vault at state a year ago, the first New Auburn athlete to advance to state since 2013 and the first to hit the podium since 2002.

“Not that he’s satisfied to just make it, but I know that a huge goal was to get there," Dahl said of Gotham. "But now his sights are going to be to podium. Why not?”

Gotham was one of three Chippewa County athletes to earn sectional championships while two just outside county lines also took home top performances.

Cadott freshman Iszy Sonnentag will be busy at state as she advanced in four events led by her victory in the 400-meter dash. Sonnentag timed in at 58.53 seconds to beat Eau Claire Regis' Carly Borst (58.84) for the top spot while taking second to Webster's Ava Washburn in both the 100 hurdles (15.11) and triple jump (36-1.25). Washburn also bested McDonell's Elyse Bushman in the 300 hurdles to deny Chippewa County of three possible additional titles. Sonnentag was one tenth of a second behind the reigning 100 hurdles state champion in the finals.

“It felt really good," Sonnentag said of battling Washburn to the finish. "Just the opportunity to run with her was amazing.”

Sonnentag also teamed with Jaycee Stephens, Taylor Hager and Lilly Spaeth to take third in the 1,600 relay and advance to state with a time of 4:15.36. Stephens was fifth in the 100 hurdles and 10th in the 300 hurdles. Lucy Lindeman was eighth in the discus, the 3,200 relay of Kendall Webster, Josie Roth, Mia Weggen and Lindeman was 11th, Lyla Weggen was 12th in the 1,600 and 14th in the 3,200 with her sister Cortney 15th in the 3,200. Kiera Urbanek, Adrianna Goodman, Tarynn Donahue and Hager were 16th in the 400 relay.

Peter Weir is onto state in two events for the Cadott boys after finishing second in the 800 in 1:56.56 behind Glenwood City's JJ Williams (1:55.06) and third in the 400 in 51.26 seconds behind Shell Lake's Landon Deneen (48.88) and Augusta's Ben Dickinsen (50.53). Weir also teamed in the 1,600 relay with Nick Fasbender, Cole Malecki and Easton Goodman to finish seventh. Wyatt Engel was 12th in the 110 hurdles, the 3,200 relay team of Jacob Rowe, Zach Kroeplin, Ty Rowe and Saibyn Will was 12th and Easton Goodman was 13th in the 100 and 14th in the long jump.

Trent Nitek is onto state in three events for the Cornell/Lake Holcombe co-op including a sectional championship in the boys 200. Nitek was fastest in the 200 prelims at 23.02 before dropping close to a second to win the finals in 22.04 to best Deneen (22.69) and Eau Claire Regis' Evrett Tait (22.95). Nitek was fastest in 100 prelims at 10.86 before finishing third in the finals at 11.12, trailing Deneen (10.89) and Eau Claire Regis' Carson Tait (11.05). The boys 800 relay team of Blake Anders, Dylan Bowe, Avery Turany and Nitek punched its ticket to La Crosse by taking fourth in 1:34.54, finishing just behind Cumberland (1:34.47) and more than a second ahead of Fall Creek (1:35.60).

“Pretty awesome for us to do it together," Nitek said of the relay advancing. "Looks good on the schools (and) shows that we can put a team together.”

Turany finished sixth in the pole vault, the 400 relay team of Brandon Moore, Bowe, Turany and Anders was ninth, Bowe came home 11th in the 300 hurdles and Anders was also 12th in the triple jump.

Emma Lechleitner is onto state in the girls 300 hurdles after taking third in 47.21 behind Washburn and Bushman and just in front of Turtle Lake's Mariah Thill (47.24) and Cumberland's Andie Otto (47.36). Lechleitner timed in fourth in 200 prelims but admits to emptying her tank in the 300 hurdles just prior to the 200 finals where she finished eighth. Lechleitner also teamed up with Haily Duffy, Lauren Samardzich and Marcella Boehm to take seventh in the 800 relay. Boehm was ninth in the 100 hurdles and 10th in the 200 while Samardzich was 10th in the 800.

Gilman crowned two sectional champions as Bailey Angell and Gracie Tallier will return to state with strong finishes. Angell won the shot put with a best toss of 37-feet while Tallier won the 200 in 26.28, improving her prelim time by more than four tenths of a second where she was third. Tallier will also be in action at state in the 100 after taking fourth with a time of 12.75 with Fall Creek freshman Rebecca Sturz winning in 12.41.

Angell just missed advancing in the discus after taking fifth with a top toss of 104-09 behind Siren's Grace Mangelsen (105-06) in fourth. Claire Drier was seventh in the 300 hurdles, eighth in the long jump and teamed with Jaylen Copenhaver, Kyra Rabuck and Tallier to finish 11th in the 1,600 relay.

For Thorp the boys 400 relay team of Braxton Starck, Evan Hoehn, Daniel Mathison and Logan Hanson was 10th and Hanson was 14th in the 100. The girls were led by the 400 relay of Sophie Bibeau, Miranda Boehlke, Arielle Tovar and Daisy Bibeau taking 12th. Anna Ciolkosz did not register a height in the high jump.

Fall Creek swept both team titles, winning the boys (57 points) and girls (93.5) titles. The Cadott girls tied Colfax for fifth (37) with Gilman ninth (32), McDonell 13th (27) and Cornell/Lake Holcombe tied for 23rd (9). The McDonell boys were 11th (29) with Cornell/Lake Holcombe 12th (24), Cadott 19th (16) and New Auburn tied for 22nd (11).