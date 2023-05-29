Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

To simply call Peter Weir a multi-sport athlete would be selling the Cadott senior short.

Weir has been a multi-sport athlete during the same season several times over the course of his high school career and has the chance to achieve a rare feat this week. A trip to the Division 3 state track and field championships is already punched for Weir after he finished second in the 800-meter and third in the 400-meter at last Thursday’s sectionals in Cameron.

But Tuesday Weir has the chance to qualify for his second state tournament of the spring as he hits the golf course with the Cadott boys team for Division 3 sectionals.

“It’s been difficult,” Weir said of managing his time between two sports in the same season. “I’ve definitely had to make concessions here and there with which events I need to attend but my coaches have been really understanding and helpful with when I need to miss something for something that’s more important.”

Balancing multiple sports isn’t a new thing for Weir. He’s done it throughout his high school career but in his senior season Weir has found his most success. Last fall Weir earned All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference first team honors as placekicker for the Hornets football team as he made 21 of 23 extra points and three field goals while helping Cadott win its first playoff game since 2003.

At the same time Weir was one of the top cross country runners in the Cloverbelt Conference, finishing third at Division 3 sectionals before taking 27th out of 151 runners a week later at the state championships in Wisconsin Rapids.

This spring it’s been the golf course or track for Weir. He entered sectionals first in the 800 and second in the 400 on the Chippewa County Honor Roll and capped his regular season by winning Western Cloverbelt Conference championships in both events before backing it with regional titles in both events.

Weir didn’t sweep those events Thursday but the added competition of sectionals was a good thing, providing the biggest challenge of the spring so far.

“Just having those people around me to push me was a big thing,” Weir said after the races. “It was the first time I’ve had a person beat me this year so it was really nice to have the competition out there.”

The next morning after scoring two regional victories and helping the boys 1,600 relay reach sectionals, Weir was on the golf course leading the Hornets to second place as a team at Division 3 regionals in Mondovi. Weir shot a 95 to finish sixth overall.

Friday and Saturday this week are already set for Weir. Friday has 400 preliminaries to try to make the finals on Saturday where he is already booked with the 800 finals. If Weir or the team advance out of sectionals to state, it will be a quick turnaround in preparing for the state boys golf tournament on June 5-6 at Blackwolf Run Meadows Course in Kohler.

One advantage for Weir and the Hornets on Tuesday? Cadott is hosting the sectional, meaning the team will be navigating the familiar surroundings of Whispering Pines Golf Course.

“It’s huge having that home course advantage, knowing all the little nuances of the course,” Weir said.

Weir will be joined in action at state by freshman Iszy Sonnentag in four events including the 1,600 relay where she teams with Jaycee Stephens, Lilly Spaeth and Taylor Hager.

Sonnentag will be plenty busy at state as she is coming off a 400 girls championship, runner-up finishes in the 100 hurdles and triple jump and a fourth as part of the 1,600 relay.

It’s been an eye-opening freshman year for Sonnentag. Last fall she finished 15th at Division 3 cross country sectionals, only five spots and less than 30 seconds away from advancing to state. During the winter Sonnentag registered a 38-2 record on the mat with the girls wrestling team, taking second in the state at 100 pounds and placed fifth in the nation at the USA Girls Folkstyle Nationals. Spring time has seen more success as the freshman has excelled in sprints, jumps and relays for the Hornets and overall Sonnentag has been surprised with all the success she’s experienced so far.

It was Sonnentag’s late push in the final leg of the 1,600 relay that put a young relay into the state championships. The team has three freshman as Sonnentag, Hager and Spaeth are in their first year of high school track and field. The junior Stephens is the elder statesman of the team and said a little confidence has gone a long way in getting the relay to La Crosse.

“It took some convincing for all of us to get the courage to believe that we can do it and I think with the support of each other we’re a really good girls team,” Stephens said after Thursday’s sectional. “I think with all of our support we got to do it and it was a struggle and just practicing our handoffs, getting better at our handoffs and working on our splits getting faster just helped us get to where we want to be.”

