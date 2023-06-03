LA CROSSE — Peter Weir has kept a busy athletic schedule throughout his high school career.

Saturday the Cadott senior capped that career with a pair of podium finishes on the final day at the state track and field championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.

Weir finished third in the 800 after taking fifth in the 400 to start his day. His time of 51.20 to open his day was good for fifth with Shell Lake's Landon Deneen (48.00) setting a new state record in the event, beating the mark of another Laker Tom Helstern (48.32) in 2010.

With two races on deck to cap the final day of the championships, Weir was intent on leaving it all out on the course.

“It’s a little bit reckless to say but there was no balancing," Weir said of his approach to the two races. "I went all out on the 400. I’ve got enough endurance that I can run the second race, maybe not at full throttle but I just want to place in both of them so I went all out in the 4(00).”

Weir was seventh in Friday's preliminaries (51.46) and picked up time and spots.

It was a quick turnaround, but Weir came back to take third with a time of 1:56.45. Weir was third in the two-lap race behind Glenwood City JJ Williams and Ozaukee's senior Owen Klaus. Williams demolished the previous state record set last year by Durand's Parker Schneider (1:54.29) with Klaus close in front of Weir at 1:55.07.

“JJ’s just an insane runner," Weir said. "I just had to try to match the next best pace that I could and place as high as I could.”

Weir competed in five different sports this school year. Last fall the senior was an All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference kicker for the Hornets football team, helping the program win its first playoff game since 2003 and also advanced to the Division 3 state cross country championships where he finished 27th overall.

This spring Weir divided his time between track and field, golf and archery. Weir advanced to sectionals as part of the Cadott boys golf team and also was a part of the archery team that recently finished seventh at nationals.

Weir has credited his coaches for allowing him to seek multiple athletic pursuits and in the moments following his final prep sports event, Weir was rightfully proud of what he accomplished.

“Especially now that I can look back at it all and say that I did that, I was there and I was doing it," Weir said.

