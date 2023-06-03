LA CROSSE — The Nitek family needs to make room for a few more state championships.

Cornell/Lake Holcombe junior Trent Nitek is bringing home a pair of Division 3 state championships after winning the 100- and 200-meter dashes on Saturday on the final day of the state track and field championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Nitek started his day by winning the 100 in 10.80 seconds, besting Shell Lake's Landon Deneen (11.03) and Stratford's Jett Schoenherr (11.04) at the front of the pack before coming back to take the 200 in 21.74 in front of Deneen (22.02).

“It feels really great," Nitek said of winning two titles. "I never thought it could happen until I’m on the stage and I did it.”

It's a spectacular end to Nitek's first season in track and field as the junior joined the sport this spring to help his college football prospects. Early in the season, Nitek excelled and felt he could make the podium at the state championships. His 100 title time was .06 seconds off his best of the season, a 10.74 at the Dave Landgraf invite in Bloomer which was the fastest in the state and fifth fastest in all divisions entering state.

Nitek and Deneen have spent much of the season battling in the East Lakeland Conference and split titles at the conference championships.

“He’s really good competition," Nitek said of Deneen.

Nitek and Deneen matched up again at sectionals where Nitek was fastest in both heats before Deneen won the 100 sectional title in a race where Nitek had to run in street shoes.

“It was pretty awesome," Nitek said of his unique sectional 100. "I was pretty scared I wasn’t going to qualify though.”

But once he got to state the junior left no doubt over who was the fastest in Division 3 as he won both sprints. Deneen won the 400 in 48.00, breaking the state record held by Shell Lake's Tom Helstern (48.32) in 2010.

For the Cornell/Lake Holcombe program it's the second and third state titles in the co-op's relatively young history as Nitek joins Kyle Goltz who won the Division 3 triple jump in 2017.

It's the second state boys track and field title for Lake Holcombe as Trent joins his father Dustin, who won the Division 3 championship in the shot put in 2000 for the Chieftains. Trent credited his dad for helping push him to get to the level of a multi-time champion.

Nitek's 21.74 in the 200 was .01 seconds off the state record of 21.73 set by Athens Aaron Wickman in 2015, something Nitek said is already on his mind for next year.

“I’m definitely thinking about it," Nitek said. "I’ll definitely get better for next year. Great, great meet here. (My) first time at state.”

