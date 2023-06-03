LA CROSSE — Iszy Sonnentag capped a strong freshman year of athletics by winning the Division 3 400-meter dash state championship on Saturday on the final day of the state meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Sonnentag won the race in 57.69 seconds, nearly one second in front of Wausau Newman's Mel Severson (58.40) with Ladysmith freshman Marika Gago close behind in third (58.43).

Sonnentag picked up exactly one second from Friday's preliminary time (58.69) and said a better start helped put in her in position for the title.

“Obviously I wanted to win but to come back it was exciting," Sonnentag said. "I knew I needed to be fast down that first 200 because yesterday (in preliminaries) it wasn’t really in me and then the finish has always been my strong suit and that felt good.”

The win came in Sonnentag's second race of the day. She started by finishing third in the 100 hurdles in 15.55 behind Florence sophomore Kamdan Johnson (15.01) and Shiocton senior Kendal Stingle (15.50).

Sonnentag had a full weekend, qualifying for her first state meet in four events. Friday the freshman was eighth in the triple jump (35-4) where Three Lakes' Kallie Volk was victorious (38-9) and teamed up with junior Jaycee Stephens and fellow freshmen Taylor Hager and Lilly Spaeth to finish 13th in the 1,600 relay preliminaries (4:14.39).

Last fall Sonnentag was an All-Cloverbelt Conference cross country runner before posting a 38-2 record and finishing second in the state at 100 pounds at the state girls wrestling championships before taking fifth at the USA Girls Folkstyle Nationals.

That success has carried over into the spring with the program's 11th girls state championship, the most recent was Elizabeth Kyes winning the 800 run in 2016 after taking the 400 in 2015.

“It’s been really crazy," Sonnentag said of the success. "Firsts, seconds, third I don’t care. It’s just amazing and to get this far at state running it’s hard, but it’s just really exciting.”

Sonnentag credited her teammates and the program's fans for being a big reason she competes.

“It’s really cool," Sonnentag said. "I have so many supporters and that’s my greatest thing. The reason why I do this is for myself and for them so that’s really great.”

IN PHOTOS: WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-23