LA CROSSE — With great expectations can come great results.

Elyse Bushman takes another approach.

The 10th and final qualifier from Friday's preliminaries, Bushman improved to sixth in Saturday's finals to end her first year of high school track on the podium at the state track and field championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Bushman timed in at 46.67 seconds, .15 seconds better than Pecatonica/Argyle junior Anna Tisch (46.82) for the final podium position.

Being on the outside looking in, Bushman said she approached the finals with no expectations and was rewarded with her best time of the season in her biggest individual race.

“It’s really nice having no expectations going in," Bushman said. "You do your best, if that’s good enough to make the podium great or if it’s not you know you did your best.”

Bushman did her best in the case of a field loaded with star power. University of Washington commit Ava Washburn won the race in 44.51 after finishing second in the event last year. Defending state champion Kendal Stingle of Shiocton finished second in 45.73.

“It’s really crazy to think about," Bushman said of her finish against the experienced field. "I never thought I’d make it this far in this race. Knowing that they’re going to college for this some of them is pretty cool too.”

Earlier in the day Bushman teamed with Kali Goulet, Isabelle Keck and Anna Thaler to finish seventh in the 800 relay finals, one spot off the podium. The team timed in at 1:48.18, just behind Cameron (1:47.78) in sixth at Fall Creek took home the title in 1:44.72.

It was another pickup in place for the team after finishing ninth in Friday's preliminaries (1:48.12).

The team ended the year in striking distance for the school record (1:47.45) as first-year athletes Bushman, Goulet and Thaler spent the end of their first season at state.

“There’s definitely some sad feelings since Izzy’s leaving but I’m happy with the season and what we did," Bushman said.

Senior Paul Pfeifer took ninth in the 1,600 run for the boys team, timing in at 4:29.83. Iola-Scandinavia junior Charlie Vater won in 4:15.87 with Stevens Point Pacelli's Adam Eiden second (4:20.26).

Pfeifer finished second in the 1,600 and 3,200 at sectionals but did not start Friday's 3,200. Last fall Pfeifer helped the cross country team win a sectional championship and is heading to run in both at UW-Platteville.

